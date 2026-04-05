Adriatic Luxury Hotels Opens Dubrovnik Icons for Summer 2026, Villa Argentina to Reopen After Grand Transformation

Adriatic Luxury Hotels is pleased to announce the Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik is now open for the summer season. Additionally, the official full list of seasonal opening dates for its collection of distinguished properties along the Adriatic coast is as follows:
Hotel Dubrovnik Palace – Open
Hotel Kompas Dubrovnik - Open
Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik – Now Open
Hotel Bellevue Dubrovnik – Opening March 27th
Hotel Croatia Cavtat – Opening April 1st
Hotel Supetar Cavtat – Opening April 2026
Supetar Residence - Opening April 2026
Villa Argentina - August 2026 (*reopening after multi-year transformation)
Villa Argentina, one of Dubrovnik's original five-star landmark hotels, will soon reopen after a multi-year soulful transformation. Located just moments from the UNESCO-protected Old Town, this 1920s icon now blends heritage with timeless elegance and modern grandeur. At the hands of renowned Croatian architect Marko Dabrovic and 3LHD, Croatia's most acclaimed studio for heritage-sensitive design, the historic property along with its neighboring sister property, Villa Orsula, will boast 96 rooms, the renowned Mediterranean gardens of the original property, revamped al fresco dining, an expansive spa area, outdoor pool area, and spacious garden terrace overlooking the sea and the Old Town. Special attention was placed on sourcing and implementing natural and local materials such as stone, ceramics, wood, respecting the local heritage and seamlessly integrating the project into its surroundings.
For more information, special offers, or to make a reservation, please visit Adriatic Luxury Hotels or reservations@alh.hr.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.