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Adriatic Luxury Hotels Opens Dubrovnik Icons for Summer 2026, Villa Argentina to Reopen After Grand Transformation

Dubrovnik’s Grand Dame Returns: Adriatic Luxury Hotels Unveils 2026 Summer Line-Up and Reimagined Villa Argentina
Adriatic Luxury Hotels
Adriatic Luxury HotelsPhoto Courtesy of Adriatic Luxury Hotels
2 min read

Adriatic Luxury Hotels is pleased to announce the Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik is now open for the summer season. Additionally, the official full list of seasonal opening dates for its collection of distinguished properties along the Adriatic coast is as follows:

Adriatic Luxury Hotels
Adriatic Luxury HotelsPhoto Courtesy of Adriatic Luxury Hotels

2026 Opening Dates:

Adriatic Luxury Hotels
Adriatic Luxury HotelsPhoto Courtesy of Adriatic Luxury Hotels

  • Hotel Dubrovnik Palace – Open

  • Hotel Kompas Dubrovnik - Open

  • Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik – Now Open

  • Hotel Bellevue Dubrovnik – Opening March 27th

  • Hotel Croatia Cavtat – Opening April 1st 

  • Hotel Supetar Cavtat – Opening April 2026 

  • Supetar Residence - Opening April 2026 

  • Villa Argentina - August 2026 (*reopening after multi-year transformation)

Adriatic Luxury Hotels
Adriatic Luxury HotelsPhoto Courtesy of Adriatic Luxury Hotels

Villa Argentina, one of Dubrovnik's original five-star landmark hotels, will soon reopen after a multi-year soulful transformation. Located just moments from the UNESCO-protected Old Town, this 1920s icon now blends heritage with timeless elegance and modern grandeur. At the hands of renowned Croatian architect Marko Dabrovic and 3LHD, Croatia's most acclaimed studio for heritage-sensitive design, the historic property along with its neighboring sister property, Villa Orsula, will boast 96 rooms, the renowned Mediterranean gardens of the original property, revamped al fresco dining, an expansive spa area, outdoor pool area, and spacious garden terrace overlooking the sea and the Old Town. Special attention was placed on sourcing and implementing natural and local materials such as stone, ceramics, wood, respecting the local heritage and seamlessly integrating the project into its surroundings.

Adriatic Luxury Hotels
Adriatic Luxury HotelsPhoto Courtesy of Adriatic Luxury Hotels

For more information, special offers, or to make a reservation, please visit Adriatic Luxury Hotels or reservations@alh.hr.

Adriatic Luxury Hotels
Adriatic Luxury HotelsPhoto Courtesy of Adriatic Luxury Hotels
Adriatic Luxury Hotels
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