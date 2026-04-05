Beloved Ecuadorian Restaurant Group El Ñaño Debuts First U.S. Location on Coral Gables’ Miracle Mile

After more than two decades growing a loyal following across Spain, El Ñaño is making its way to the United States. The Ecuadorian restaurant group, which first opened in Barcelona in 2003, is now opening in Coral Gables—bringing with it a concept that has quietly become a reference point for Ecuadorian cuisine in Europe.
Located at 339 Miracle Mile, El Ñaño Miami arrives with a clear intention: to share the flavors of Ecuador in a way that feels both rooted in tradition and in tune with today. It’s the brand’s first international location, following its steady growth across Barcelona, Madrid, and Zaragoza, where it now operates seven locations.
What began as a small restaurant in Barcelona has grown into something much bigger. Founded by Ecuadorian entrepreneur and chef Eloy Mera, El Ñaño was created to bring a taste of home to those far from it. At the time, Ecuadorian food was largely unknown in Spain, but through consistency, quality, and a deep respect for the cuisine, the restaurant found its audience. Over the years, it evolved, refining its identity, expanding its footprint, and building a reputation that extends well beyond its roots.
“Opening El Ñaño in Miami is a dream come true. After so many years, it means a lot to bring what we’ve built in Europe to a city that feels so important to the Latin community.”
Mera
The choice of Coral Gables, and specifically Miracle Mile, was intentional. With its walkability and mix of restaurants, the neighborhood offers the kind of setting that aligns naturally with the brand’s approach—welcoming, polished, and community-driven.
At its core, El Ñaño brings the flavors of Ecuador to life with a modern Latin American twist. The menu stays true to traditional recipes, many inspired by coastal Ecuador, while adding fresh touches shaped by more than 25 years of experience. Dishes like the encebollado, a hearty fish soup with yuca, albacore tuna, and citrus onions, and the cazuela de plátano, made with green plantain, peanut, and tuna, show how the restaurant blends classic flavors with a contemporary feel.
The influence doesn’t stop there. Hints of Mediterranean technique, developed during the brand’s years in Spain, appear throughout the menu, creating dishes that feel both familiar and fresh. The result is a dining experience that resonates just as much with Ecuadorians looking for a taste of home as it does with newcomers discovering the cuisine for the first time.
Inside, the space is open and welcoming, designed to accommodate up to 100 guests. The atmosphere has a simple, elegant feel, with thoughtful details, soft music, and a relaxed vibe that makes it just as perfect for a family dinner as it is for a night out with friends or a casual business meeting. Service is at the heart of the experience, with attention, warmth, and a true understanding of the food being served.
Beyond the kitchen, the beverage program features craft cocktails with Latin influences, including signature drinks like “El Ñaño” and “El Dembow,” alongside a selection designed to complement the menu. For Mera and co-founder Mildre Gómez, Miami represents more than just another opening, it’s a step toward something bigger.
“Bringing El Ñaño to the U.S. has always been part of the vision. We’ve spent years building this brand, and now we’re excited to share it with a new audience.”
Gómez
With its arrival, El Ñaño brings a fresh voice to Coral Gables, celebrating tradition, migration, and the way food carries culture across borders. As the brand’s first U.S. location, it offers authentic Ecuadorian flavors with a modern Latin American and international twist, crafted by a celebrated chef with over 25 years of experience. Strategically located on Miracle Mile, the restaurant provides a unique dining experience, perfect for afterworks, family dinners, or catching European and Latin soccer, served with warmth, care, and attention to every detail. For locals and visitors alike, El Ñaño is more than a meal; it’s a taste of Ecuadorian cuisine at its finest, now brought to Miami.
El Ñaño Miami is now open at 339 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134.
For more information about El Ñaño Miami:
● Website: www.elnanorestaurant.com
● Phone: 786-558-5466
● Instagram: @elnanomiami
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