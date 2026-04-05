Beloved Ecuadorian Restaurant Group El Ñaño Debuts First U.S. Location on Coral Gables’ Miracle Mile

What began as a small restaurant in Barcelona has grown into something much bigger. Founded by Ecuadorian entrepreneur and chef Eloy Mera, El Ñaño was created to bring a taste of home to those far from it. At the time, Ecuadorian food was largely unknown in Spain, but through consistency, quality, and a deep respect for the cuisine, the restaurant found its audience. Over the years, it evolved, refining its identity, expanding its footprint, and building a reputation that extends well beyond its roots.