Hinckley Unveils Picnic Boat 45, a New Flagship of Social Elegance on the Water

“The Picnic Boat has never been just a yacht; it represents a distinctly Hinckley way of being on the water. For decades, it has defined a style of boating centered on ease, elegance, and time shared with friends and family. With the Picnic Boat 45, we’ve evolved that icon into our most social design yet, expanding the spaces where people gather while preserving the effortless handling and timeless lines that make a Hinckley unmistakable.”

Gavin McClintock, Chief Executive Officer of Hinckley