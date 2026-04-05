Hinckley Unveils Picnic Boat 45, a New Flagship of Social Elegance on the Water

Hinckley today unveils the Picnic Boat 45, the newest evolution of the iconic design that has defined relaxed elegance on the water for more than three decades.
Designed as the social flagship of the line, the Picnic Boat 45 reflects how time on the water has evolved for today’s owners. The new model reimagines how guests gather aboard, introducing expanded entertaining spaces and a seamless flow between cockpit, bow, and swim platform. The result pairs Hinckley’s timeless design language and the hand-built craftsmanship that defines every Hinckley with purposeful innovations that make hosting, cruising, and time together on the water feel more natural than ever.
“The Picnic Boat has never been just a yacht; it represents a distinctly Hinckley way of being on the water. For decades, it has defined a style of boating centered on ease, elegance, and time shared with friends and family. With the Picnic Boat 45, we’ve evolved that icon into our most social design yet, expanding the spaces where people gather while preserving the effortless handling and timeless lines that make a Hinckley unmistakable.”
Gavin McClintock, Chief Executive Officer of Hinckley
The Picnic Boat 45 has been conceived as the leading social vessel of the Picnic Boat line, thoughtfully arranged to bring people together while maintaining the effortless elegance and composure that define a Hinckley.
Across the deck, a series of carefully considered spaces create natural moments for gathering and relaxation. The aft entertaining area can also be configured to suit each owner’s lifestyle, allowing the cockpit layout to be tailored for dining, lounging, or hosting guests—another example of Hinckley’s thoughtful, owner-focused craftsmanship. The vessel boasts an elegant bar paired with a forward-facing lounge where guests can share the horizon together, while a wraparound settee forms a natural center for conversation and an expansive sun lounge extends the atmosphere of leisure aft.
Discreetly integrated seating transforms the bow into a quiet retreat away from the onboard activity. Below deck, two comfortable cabins, a spacious head, and generous storage provide flexibility for both spontaneous day excursions and longer escapes.
At the stern, the swim platform transforms the boat into a private waterfront terrace. Dockside, the swim platform transforms into a raised staircase offering a graceful moment of arrival. At anchor, the platform lowers to create a swim cove—an inviting space where swimming, watersports, and time at the water’s edge become central to the experience.
While the design speaks to Hinckley’s heritage, the engineering beneath it reflects the company’s craft-driven approach to innovation, where new technologies are carefully integrated to enhance performance while preserving the character and integrity of a Hinckley.
Twin Volvo Penta D11 725-hp diesel engines paired with Hamilton HTX30 waterjets deliver an estimated top speed of approximately 40 knots and a cruising speed of 34 knots, combining smooth acceleration with the confident handling that has defined Hinckley jetboats for decades, all underpinned by a hull designed by Michael Peters Yacht Design for truly world-class performance.
Waterjet propulsion eliminates exposed running gear, allowing for shallow draft and exceptional maneuverability. Paired with Hinckley’s JetStick® control system, the Picnic Boat 45 offers intuitive joystick handling that enables owners to pivot, slide laterally, and dock with remarkable precision.
These technologies are designed to serve a singular goal: making time on the water effortless and enjoyable for owners and their guests.
Since its founding in Maine in 1928, Hinckley has been defined by an uncompromising dedication to craftsmanship. Each boat is built in America by master shipwrights, engineers, and artisans whose expertise reflects decades of accumulated knowledge.
Thousands of hours of skilled labor go into every Hinckley. From the shaping of advanced composite structures to the meticulous finishing of teak, varnish, and joinery, the result is a vessel whose beauty is matched by durability, performance, and enduring value.
The Picnic Boat 45 represents one of the most refined expressions of this tradition: a boat crafted to deliver a lifetime of meaningful moments on the water.
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