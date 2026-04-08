Eric Paskel Returns to Continuum Sporting Club and Spa

Continuum, South Florida’s premier resort-style oceanfront condominium residences in Miami Beach, welcomed the return of an internationally acclaimed talent from the world of yoga, for a special series of events at the Sporting Club and Spa.
As the dawn of Spring arrived, a four-day series of workshops for wholistic yoga enthusiasts was introduced by acclaimed instructor Eric Paskel, from April 1—4. Developed for all physical levels, Eric’s signature brand of yoga is designed for individuals to reimagine their outlook on wellness and rediscover their own relationship between mind and body through the creation of four guiding principles lead by Eric’s own themes for each session. The initial introduction of his four-day series of workshops held at the Continuum Sporting Club and Spa was so popular and sought after by homeowners at the condominium property, management requested the return of the specialist for a second year.
The most unique characteristic of Eric’s classes is the personalized approach given to each individual, whether a newer student or more experienced enthusiast, regardless of age or shape, to ensure each person feels special and observed. Every yoga class includes sun salutations, lunges, twists, side bends, back bends, forward bends, weight barring and seated postures interwoven throughout each 75-minute session.
Eric’s Whole Body Flow class focuses on the complete posture, from toes to temples, ensuring lots of movement and lots of sweat—acting as a one stop shop for the body. His Balance class is about a steady mind, as focus is given on an array of balancing postures that calibrates the senses. The Upper Body class focuses on the basic postures and movements that build upper body power and tone. Eric explores arm balances and lots more with drills that help build strength and awareness. The final session is about going with the flow, not needing to “know” and trusting yourself enough to feel safe and confident.
“We were delighted to welcome back such a renowned talent to the Continuum Sporting Club and Spa,” says Rishi Idnani, Managing Director at Continuum. “Eric’s expert contribution to the community’s overall wellness for the body and mind came at the perfect time. After his initial visit and series of classes at the Continuum in 2022 was such a hit with the community, we had to repeat the success due to the high demand from residents.”
Eric Paskel, MA MFCC, has been helping couples, families, and individuals to evolve for 30 years, while traveling the world leading workshops, retreats and trainings. Known for his rock ’n roll personality in the normally quiet world of yoga, Eric is an international yoga teacher, marriage, family and child counselor and motivational speaker. He has been a teacher of teachers since 1999, presenting at Yoga Journal Conferences, Kripalu Center, Bhakti Yoga Fest, Wanderlust, Telluride Yoga Festival and the Southeast Yoga Festival. Eric has also taken his brand of yoga around the globe, conducting teacher trainings, retreats and workshops in Russia, Mexico, Costa Rica, India and Belize.
Corporations including Chrysler have enlisted Eric’s services as a motivational speaker. For over 20 years, Eric, through his private practice, has been helping clients solve their relationship and addiction problems.
Eric is a featured teacher on both Yogadownload.com and Gaia.com. Yoga Journal’s 14-day program is named after his signature class, Yoga Rocks. Eric has contributed articles for a number of leading blogs and features on Eric have been featured in People, Shape, Fitness, Mantra, LAYoga, First for Women, In Touch, Today’s Yoga and Origin.
Already known as a trendsetter in the yoga world, Eric has added record breaker to his list of accomplishments. Using Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions as his backdrop, he hosted the event, Yoga Rocks Ford Field, breaking the record for the largest indoor yoga class. He also led the longest yoga chain in Estes Park, CO at a Yoga Journal conference in 2012.
Eric Paskel founded, owned and operated a family of ten yoga studios, including franchising three studios, before he sold the company in 2015. Eric has added “author” to his long list of accomplishments, with books entitled The Unf**ked Code: Transform Your Relationships from Fighting to Uniting, The Emotional Survival Kit, The Problem is You, and The Emotional Empowerment Movement: Book One.
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