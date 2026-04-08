Eric Paskel Returns to Continuum Sporting Club and Spa

As the dawn of Spring arrived, a four-day series of workshops for wholistic yoga enthusiasts was introduced by acclaimed instructor Eric Paskel, from April 1—4. Developed for all physical levels, Eric’s signature brand of yoga is designed for individuals to reimagine their outlook on wellness and rediscover their own relationship between mind and body through the creation of four guiding principles lead by Eric’s own themes for each session. The initial introduction of his four-day series of workshops held at the Continuum Sporting Club and Spa was so popular and sought after by homeowners at the condominium property, management requested the return of the specialist for a second year.