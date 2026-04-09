New Scandinavian Spirit Journey from Up Norway Introduces Travelers to Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden

Founded in 2016, Up Norway connects discerning travelers to uniquely Scandinavian experiences, shaped by the principles of responsible travel and designed to enrich both guests and place. With deep local insight and sustainable practices at the forefront, Up Norway's journeys are carefully curated to reflect the region's unique sense of place, people and culture. Activities are guided by authentic local hosts, native Norwegians who take pride in showing off their local cuisine, vibrant culture, and breathtaking nature, and curated accommodations are owner-hosted stays rooted in place. With a personalised Digital Travel Guide supporting each journey, technology enhances, never replaces, the human presence that defines the Up Norway experience. Recognised as an A-List Travel Advisor by Travel + Leisure, Recognised as an A-List Travel Advisor by Travel + Leisure, one of Condé Nast Traveler’s Top Travel Specialists, and a Wendy Perrin Trusted Travel Expert, Up Norway was also the first Norwegian travel company to achieve B Corporation™.