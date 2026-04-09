New Scandinavian Spirit Journey from Up Norway Introduces Travelers to Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden

Up Norway, Scandinavia's premier luxury travel curator, has launched The Scandinavian Spirit — a 12-day land-based itinerary that moves travelers through Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland in a single, connected journey. The itinerary is designed to give travelers a genuine, on-the-ground introduction to the full breadth of the Scandinavian and Nordic region, from the urban design culture of Copenhagen and remote fjord communities of western Norway, to the island capital of Stockholm and Finnish resilience. Guided by the belief that presence matters, Up Norway handles all travel logistics so that travelers can be fully present, mentally and physically, to experience things on a deeper and more meaningful level.
The Scandinavian Spirit Journey connects three distinct national cultures- Danish, Norwegian, and Swedish - each with its own landscape, identity, and way of life, with Finland as a potential add on. The itinerary introduces travelers to four Nordic concepts that have driven international interest in the region: hygge (Denmark), friluftsliv (Norway), lagom (Sweden), and sisu (Finland).
The Scandinavian Spirit runs 12-14 days across three or four countries, with accommodations at properties selected for their regional character. The full route is as follows:
Travelers arrive in Copenhagen and check in to a boutique property in the city center. Copenhagen serves as the itinerary’s entry point into Danish culture, a city consistently ranked among the world’s most livable, with a well-documented cycling infrastructure, a globally influential restaurant scene, and a design culture that has shaped how the world thinks about public space. Activities include cycling the city’s bike network and visits to the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art and the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek art museum. Additional time in Copenhagen allows travelers to go deeper into the city’s cultural institutions and neighborhoods before departing for Norway.
A short domestic flight brings travelers to the Sunnmøre region of western Norway, an area of fjords and alpine terrain that is largely unreachable by cruise ship. Travelers stay at an iconic 19th-century property situated at the end of the Norangsfjord. Activities are built around friluftsliv, the Norwegian outdoor philosophy: guided fjord hikes, private boat excursions, and access to communities that have little to no mass tourism infrastructure. This section of the itinerary represents the most geographically remote portion of the trip and is a key differentiator from conventional Scandinavia travel products.
Additional days in the Sunnmøre region allow for extended exploration with local partners and guides. Norway’s western fjord landscape is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and draws significant international interest, yet most visitors experience it only from cruise decks or brief day trips. The Scandinavian Spirit builds in time for land-based access to the region’s interior, including kayaking, ridge walks, and visits to local villages.
Travelers take the scenic train from western Norway to Oslo, a route that traverses some of the country’s most dramatic interior landscapes. Oslo is home to the Munch Museum, the Viking Ship Museum, the National Museum, and the Barcode waterfront development. Accommodations are in a restored 1930s Art Deco building in the Frogner neighborhood.
The itinerary concludes in Stockholm, a city of 14 islands at the point where Lake Mälaren meets the Baltic Sea. Sweden’s capital is a hub for Scandinavian design, fashion, and technology, and is home to institutions including the Vasa Museum, the ABBA Museum, and the Fotografiska gallery. Travelers stay at a 12-room private house hotel in the Ostermalm district. The Swedish concept of fika, a daily coffee break observed as a near-universal cultural ritual, gives travelers a practical introduction to the lagom philosophy of moderation and presence that defines Swedish daily life.
For travelers arriving from long-haul destinations, Up Norway offers an optional 2-3 day prelude in Helsinki to experience why Finland has ranked as the world’s happiest country for seven consecutive years in the UN World Happiness Report. Travelers will also experience an introduction to sisu, the Finnish concept of resilience, and to the country’s sauna culture, which counts an estimated 3 million saunas for a population of 5.5 million people.
Founded in 2016, Up Norway connects discerning travelers to uniquely Scandinavian experiences, shaped by the principles of responsible travel and designed to enrich both guests and place. With deep local insight and sustainable practices at the forefront, Up Norway's journeys are carefully curated to reflect the region's unique sense of place, people and culture. Activities are guided by authentic local hosts, native Norwegians who take pride in showing off their local cuisine, vibrant culture, and breathtaking nature, and curated accommodations are owner-hosted stays rooted in place. With a personalised Digital Travel Guide supporting each journey, technology enhances, never replaces, the human presence that defines the Up Norway experience. Recognised as an A-List Travel Advisor by Travel + Leisure, Recognised as an A-List Travel Advisor by Travel + Leisure, one of Condé Nast Traveler’s Top Travel Specialists, and a Wendy Perrin Trusted Travel Expert, Up Norway was also the first Norwegian travel company to achieve B Corporation™.
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