We All Gotta Eat Appoints Acclaimed Chef Roel Alcudia as Culinary Director

We All Gotta Eat, the hospitality group founded by David and Josh Foulquier, is proud to announce the appointment of acclaimed chef Roel Alcudia as Culinary Director. A globally respected chef and longtime mentor to David Foulquier, Alcudia will oversee culinary strategy and innovation across all concepts, introducing new dishes while refining and elevating existing menus.
Alcudia’s return to Miami marks a full-circle moment for both the chef and the city, where he previously played a pivotal role in shaping some of the region’s most influential kitchens.
“Roel has been one of the most important mentors in my career. Bringing him on as Culinary Director is incredibly meaningful - not just personally, but for the future of our restaurants. His perspective, discipline, and creativity will push us to the next level.”
David Foulquier, Founder of We All Gotta Eat
With over two decades of experience spanning New York, Miami, and international markets, Alcudia brings a deeply rooted yet globally informed culinary philosophy. His career includes leadership roles at some of the industry’s most respected institutions, including working under celebrated chefs Scott Bryan and Jonathan Waxman, and holding executive positions across high-profile groups and independent concepts.
Most recently, Alcudia served as Chef at Stissing House in New York’s Hudson Valley, where the restaurant was named one of The New York Times’ “50 Best Restaurants in America” and earned semifinalist recognition from the James Beard Foundation for both “Best New Restaurant” and “Best Chef: New York.”
His previous tenure in Miami includes serving as Corporate Executive Chef for Groot Hospitality, where he oversaw culinary operations for top-performing рестораны including Komodo, Swan, and Papi Steak, and played a key role in the development of major hospitality projects. He also led the culinary vision at Mandolin Aegean Bistro, helping expand the beloved concept internationally in partnership with Soho House.
In his new role, Alcudia will work closely with David Foulquier and the broader team to evolve the group’s culinary identity - focusing on seasonality, technique, and thoughtful menu development across all locations.
Known for his ingredient-driven approach and respect for both tradition and innovation, Alcudia’s philosophy centers on creating food that is both refined and deeply rooted in culture and community.
“I’ve always believed that food is about connection - bringing people together and creating lasting experiences. Joining We All Gotta Eat feels like joining family. I’m excited to collaborate, build, and contribute to the next chapter of these already impressionable restaurants.”
Alcudia, an ethos that drives all of Foulquier’s restaurants
Alcudia’s appointment signals a new era for We All Gotta Eat as the group continues to grow its presence in Miami’s dynamic dining landscape.