West Palm Beach Marks Earth Day with Monthlong Sustainability Events and Giveaways

The Office of Sustainability of the City of West Palm Beach is celebrating Earth Day, which officially takes place on Wednesday, April 22, all month long, with a slew of fun and educational events. Full schedule of open-to-the-public events follows:
Things get underway on Saturday, April 11, with E4Life: Green, Health & Wellness Expo. Taking place at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium, it’s a forum on how easy it is to do your part for climate change with a series of environmental workshops, free giveaways and demonstrations. Local vendors will be on site for this family-friendly event; it’s included with Science Center admission and half-priced for West Palm Beach residents and City of West Palm Beach employees with a valid ID.
Exhibitors include The City of West Palm Beach Office of Sustainability, Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, University of Florida IFAS Extension, Keep West Palm Beach Beautiful, Grassy Waters Preserve, Mandel Public Library, WPB Development Services, Florida A&M University Extension, Lionfish Huntress, Resource Depot, Mobile Murals by Craig, Digital Vibez, ReggaeBeets (food truck), Good Times Roll Photo Booth Bus, Dreyfoos Nature Lab Club, and more.
Visitors to the Expo will have the opportunity to engage with local climate superheroes, enjoy animal encounters with representatives from the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, enjoy face painting and photo fun, take part in a recycling race (fastest sorter wins) and take part in a community mural project. There will also be giveaways, including free native wildflowers and plants, free native trees and rain barrels and composter raffles, among other activities.
The Cox Science Center and Aquarium is located at 4801 Dreher Trail N in West Palm Beach, FL. Full pricing information, additional discounts and other exhibits on display at the Science center can be found here https://www.coxsciencecenter.org/plan-your-visit.
The Expo hours are 10AM to 3PM, but at 9AM -10:30AM in the Science Center parking lot, conservation- minded folks will be able to enjoy a Rain Barrel Giveaway, featuring storage containers designed to capture and store rainwater from rooftops. Primarily used to conserve water, reduce stormwater runoff, and lower water bills, rain barrels provide free, unchlorinated water for gardens, lawns, and houseplants, while alleviating pressure on municipal storm systems and reducing local soil erosion. More information on e4Life can be found at https://www.wpb.org/Departments/Sustainability/City-Initiatives/e4-Life-Green-Health-Wellness-Expo.
In advance of Arbor Day (April 24), the Office of Sustainability will give away trees at Gaines Park Community Center, 1501 N. Australian Avenue, from 4:30PM – 6PM. Registration by April 20 is required; more information and form available at Wpb.org/10ktrees.
This international event, which was initiated in 2016 as a competition between San Francisco and Los Angeles, kicks off on Friday, April 24, with cities around the world taking part, discovering and documenting wildlife in their community. Pictures are taken of wild plants and animals from April 24-27 and can be uploaded from April 28 - May 10, 2026; results are announced on May 13. In 2025, there were 3,310,131 observations of 73,765 species documented by 102,945 people from around the globe. For more information and to see a list of the participants, go to www.citynaturechallenge.org, and for more information on West Palm Beach’s participation, contact the Office of Sustainability at sustainability@wpb.org
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