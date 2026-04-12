Chrome Horse Society Saddles Up with Georgina Bloomberg’s New York Empire in Global Longines Tour Push

The momentum extended beyond the competition grounds with a private kickoff event at the W South Beach's Mary Lou's, hosted by Georgina Bloomberg and the New York Empire team and presented by Chrome Horse Society. Notable attendees included Olympic medalist Jérôme Guery, Olivier Philippaerts, and Niels Bruynseels. The invite-only evening brought together a curated group of VIP guests across sport, fashion, and entertainment—setting the tone for the partnership and reinforcing Chrome Horse's role as a connector of influential communities.