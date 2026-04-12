Perrier-Jouët Named Official Champagne of the Metropolitan Opera, Unifying Champagne and the Arts

Maison Perrier-Jouët proudly announces its distinction as the Official Champagne of the Metropolitan Opera as part of a five-year partnership between the iconic champagne house and the cultural landmark. For this multi-year deal, the collaboration reflects Perrier-Jouët's ongoing commitment to working with iconic institutions in art and design to create singular champagne experiences. As the Metropolitan Opera enters its 143rd year, Perrier-Jouët's partnership will complement the grandeur of the house's performances with world-class hospitality, private access and curated luxury – before the curtain rises and beyond.
Perrier-Jouët and the Metropolitan Opera share storied heritages and over 200 years of commitment to the arts. The story of Maison Perrier-Jouët began in 1811 with Pierre-Nicolas Perrier and Rose-Adélaïde Jouët, a young couple united by their shared love of art, nature, and Champagne. This commitment rings true today as the House embarks on a new collaboration with the Metropolitan Opera, which has served as a vibrant home for creatives and visionary artists from around the world since its founding in 1883.
"We are proud to keep Perrier-Jouët's centuries of dedication to artistic collaboration and wine-making alive by aligning with partners who share our vision for honoring heritage while leading the future for arts. As a landmark of art and culture both in the US and globally, the Metropolitan Opera is the perfect collaborator to help us bring the wonder of Perrier-Jouët Champagne and its deep roots in nature, art and craftsmanship from our vineyards to the hearts and minds of opera house patrons."
Kristen Colonna, Vice President of Aged Spirits & Prestige Brand Portfolio at Pernod Ricard USA
As a hallmark institution for performing arts, each season the Met stages more than 200 opera performances in New York City with more than 650,000 people attending marquee performances annually. Throughout the years, it has engaged and put a spotlight on some of the most diverse and talented artists in the world, serving as home to creative expression for artists and patrons alike. Champagne has long been a marker of celebration and special occasions, both of which are synonymous with an elegant evening at New York City's landmark opera house.
As the Official Champagne of the Metropolitan Opera, Perrier-Jouët brings new hospitality offerings to the opera house this season in partnership with Patina Restaurant Group, including:
Perrier-Jouët x Orchestra Bar: Adorning the Opera House's gold ceiling and breathtaking Swarovski chandeliers, this season's revamp of the iconic Orchestra Bar features a striking new design inspired by Perrier-Jouët's signature anemone flower, a symbol of the House's floral style and enduring commitment to biodiversity.
Private Parterre Champagne Service: Included with the Met's VIP concierge services, patrons can now add a sparkling touch to their celebrations with Perrier-Jouët's exquisite Belle Époque range, served in an elegant presentation as part of private Parterre Box reservations
Bespoke Hospitality: Patrons are invited to skip the line and pre-order a glass of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut to enjoy before the show or during admission from the Met's Grand Tier, Orchestra or Family Circle Bars. VIP bespoke offerings like curated champagne tastings can also be arranged at the iconic Grand Tier Restaurant.
Championing the Next Generation: Perrier-Jouët's support cascades to the Met's Young Associates program for patrons aged 21 to 45, designed to shape the future of opera and foster a deeper connection to the Met through exclusive, social and educational experiences: from pre-performance receptions to backstage tours, networking and more
"We are delighted to welcome Perrier-Jouët as the Official Champagne of the Metropolitan Opera. Our organizations share a deep-rooted commitment to artistry, craftsmanship, and creating unforgettable experiences. This partnership enhances the magic of an evening at the Met, offering audiences an elevated way to celebrate the performing arts."
Gilly Brierley, Assistant General Manager, Marketing and Communications
To learn more about Perrier-Jouët visit https://www.perrier-jouet.com/en-us and follow @PerrierJouet on Instagram. To get tickets for the Metropolitan Opera 2025-26 season visit https://www.metopera.org/season/tickets/.
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