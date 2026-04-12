Perrier-Jouët Named Official Champagne of the Metropolitan Opera, Unifying Champagne and the Arts

"We are proud to keep Perrier-Jouët's centuries of dedication to artistic collaboration and wine-making alive by aligning with partners who share our vision for honoring heritage while leading the future for arts. As a landmark of art and culture both in the US and globally, the Metropolitan Opera is the perfect collaborator to help us bring the wonder of Perrier-Jouët Champagne and its deep roots in nature, art and craftsmanship from our vineyards to the hearts and minds of opera house patrons."

Kristen Colonna, Vice President of Aged Spirits & Prestige Brand Portfolio at Pernod Ricard USA