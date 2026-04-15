Citymeals On Wheels Raises Over $1.3 Million At 28th Annual Sunday Supper Hosted By Chef Daniel Boulud

The evening brought together an extraordinary roster of internationally acclaimed chefs, a rare collaboration of culinary leaders spanning Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Los Angeles and New York. Joining Chef Boulud in the kitchen were guest chefs Alain Ducasse and Amaury Bouhours (Le Meurice Alain Ducasse, Paris), Rafa Costa e Silva (Lasai, Rio de Janeiro), and Michael Cimarusti (Providence, Los Angeles), following an hour of cocktails and canapes prepared by chefs Laetitia Rouabah (La Fontaine, Las Vegas), Laurent Kalkotour (Minetta Tavern, New York), Lucile Plaza (Benoit, New York), and Didier Elena (Hogsalt Hospitality, Chicago). Together, they created an unforgettable evening of fine dining in support of Citymeals mission and the older New Yorkers who rely on them for home-delivered meals.