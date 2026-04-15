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Citymeals On Wheels Raises Over $1.3 Million At 28th Annual Sunday Supper Hosted By Chef Daniel Boulud

Global Culinary Icons Join Chef Daniel Boulud at Restaurant Daniel for Citymeals on Wheels Benefit Dinner
Group of chefs posing outside Restaurant Daniel in New York for Citymeals Sunday Supper
World-renowned chefs gather outside Restaurant DANIEL for Citymeals on Wheels’ 28th Annual Sunday Supper hosted by Chef Daniel BouludCourtesy of Citymeals on Wheels
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Event Honored Renata & Claudio Garcia and Phyllis Milton 

(Monday, April 13, 2026 - New York, NY) - Last night, Board Chair of Citymeals on Wheels Chef Daniel Boulud hosted the 28th Annual Sunday Supper at Restaurant DANIEL, raising over $1.3 million to deliver 130,000 meals for older New Yorkers in need. At a time when food insecurity among older adults continues to rise, the event underscores the critical role Citymeals plays in delivering meals and connection across all five boroughs. 

Daniel Boulud with guest at the 28th Annual Citymeals on Wheels Sunday Supper
Plated seafood dish with citrus garnish served at Citymeals Sunday Supper NYC
Daniel Boulud crafting dishes at the 28th Annual Citymeals on Wheels Sunday Supper

The evening brought together an extraordinary roster of internationally acclaimed chefs, a rare collaboration of culinary leaders spanning Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Los Angeles and New York. Joining Chef Boulud in the kitchen were  guest chefs Alain Ducasse and Amaury Bouhours (Le Meurice Alain Ducasse, Paris), Rafa Costa e Silva (Lasai, Rio de Janeiro), and Michael Cimarusti (Providence, Los Angeles), following an hour of cocktails and canapes prepared by chefs Laetitia Rouabah (La Fontaine, Las Vegas), Laurent Kalkotour (Minetta Tavern, New York), Lucile Plaza (Benoit, New York), and Didier Elena (Hogsalt Hospitality, Chicago). Together, they created an unforgettable evening of fine dining in support of Citymeals mission and the older New Yorkers who rely on them for home-delivered meals.

Guests at the 28th Annual Citymeals on Wheels Sunday Supper Hosted by Chef Daniel Boulud
Guests at the 28th Annual Citymeals on Wheels Sunday Supper Hosted by Chef Daniel Boulud
Guests at the 28th Annual Citymeals on Wheels Sunday Supper Hosted by Chef Daniel Boulud

“I’m proud that Sunday Supper has become such a meaningful tradition for us at Restaurant DANIEL,” said Chef Daniel Boulud, “And I’m grateful to our chef friends, who joined me in the kitchen tonight to support Citymeals. Food brings people together, and Citymeals provides that nourishing connection for our older New Yorkers in need.” w

Chef Daniel Boulud with fellow chef at the 28th Annual Citymeals on Wheels Sunday Supper
Chef Daniel Boulud with fellow chef at the 28th Annual Citymeals on Wheels Sunday SupperCourtesy of Citymeals on Wheels
Group of chefs posing outside Restaurant Daniel in New York for Citymeals Sunday Supper
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The lavish four-course dinner included: Chef Michael Cimarusti’s dashi-marinated hiramasa with sake lees, crème fraîche, hibiscus and salted cherry leaf; Chef Alain Ducasse and Chef Amaury Bouhours’ crispy lobster with artichoke and wild arugula; and Chef Rafa Costa e Silva’s Angus short rib with batata baroa, chayote and lemongrass. Desserts by chefs Daniel Boulud and Katalina Diaz included Mekonga, a Vietnamese dark chocolate with coconut milk jam and caramelized black sugars, and Vacherin Exotique with coconut ice cream, passion fruit sherbet and pineapple Espelette meringue.

Chef pouring sauce over lobster dish at Citymeals Sunday Supper at Restaurant DANIEL
Chef-prepared lobster course finished tableside during Citymeals on Wheels’ Sunday SupperCourtesy of Citymeals on Wheels

Fine wines accompanied each course, chosen by Restaurant DANIEL’s Chief Sommelier Erin Healy.

The evening honored longtime Citymeals supporters Renata and Claudio Garcia and Phyllis Milton for their dedication to Citymeals’ mission to end hunger among older New Yorkers. Event co-chairs for the 28th Annual Sunday Supper were Nancy & Jon Bauer, Ellen & Bob Grimes, Lisa Rosenblum & Nina Celebic and Barbara Tarmy.   

“Sunday Supper is a sure sign of spring for Citymeals, and we are grateful to Chef Daniel and these extraordinary guest chefs for supporting our mission,” said Beth Shapiro, CEO of Citymeals on Wheels. “Thanks to the generosity of our supporters and sponsors, Citymeals delivered over 2.2 million meals last year to older New Yorkers in need across the five boroughs.”

Group portrait of honorees with Daniel Boulud at Citymeals Sunday Supper NYC
Honorees and Chef Daniel Boulud at Citymeals on Wheels’ 28th Annual Sunday SupperCourtesy of Citymeals on Wheels

For 28 years, Chef Boulud has hosted this intimate dinner, uniting world-renowned chefs and philanthropists in support of a vital cause.  In this time, Sunday Supper at DANIEL has raised more than $18 million to fund home-delivered meals for older New Yorkers.

Event sponsors included Citymeals’ official sponsors American Airlines and FIJI Water along with Suntory Global Spirits, and award partner Baccarat. 

Group of chefs posing outside Restaurant Daniel in New York for Citymeals Sunday Supper
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