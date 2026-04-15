Cityplace West Palm Beach By Related Ross Celebrates Record-Breaking District Fit Festival, Marking Its Most Expansive Wellness Event To Date

Bringing top-tier entertainment to the festival, Palm Tree Crew delivered an impressive lineup of DJs that accompanied the movement throughout the day. Kicking off, SNDMN set the tone with an energizing morning set, followed by Zeus who kept the momentum going into the afternoon. Brooke Brazelton brought a dynamic, high-energy performance that bridged fitness and music, building anticipation for the finale. As the sun began to set, Surf Mesa, best known for his multi-platinum global hit “ILY (I Love You Baby)” and Billboard and iHeartRadio Music Award nominations, took the stage to close out the festival with an electrifying headlining set. His performance brought palpable excitement and a festival-level atmosphere that left the crowd on a high note.