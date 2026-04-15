Cityplace West Palm Beach By Related Ross Celebrates Record-Breaking District Fit Festival, Marking Its Most Expansive Wellness Event To Date

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Related Ross’s CityPlace concluded its largest and most ambitious District Fit to date, as the four-day festival of fitness, music, and wellness-fueled food and beverage drew over 1,400 attendees from April 10 to 11, and 20,000 visitors throughout the main festival day. Building on nearly a decade of momentum, this year’s expanded format reinforced District Fit’s position as Palm Beach County’s premier wellness event and a defining expression of West Palm Beach’s evolving lifestyle culture.
Spanning CityPlace and Hilton West Palm Beach, District Fit presented by Cleveland Clinic delivered an immersive, multi-day experience that brought together leading fitness brands, top instructors, medical experts, and innovative wellness partners. With more than 15 complimentary classes and a curated lineup of panels, activations, and recovery experiences, the festival embraced the growing global focus on health, longevity, and connection.
“District Fit has truly come into its own this year, with record-breaking attendance and our most dynamic lineup to date,” said Eileen Sturgis, Director of Marketing at Related Ross. “What started as a strong one-day wellness concept has evolved into a full-scale, cultural moment, bringing together best-in-class partners, high-energy programming, and a community that continues to show up in a major way. It’s a powerful reflection of how wellness lives here in West Palm Beach – social, stylish, and deeply integrated into our everyday life.”
District Fit kicked off as a platform for thought leadership, with The Future of Vitality, an invite-only gathering at the Related Ross Experience Center on Friday, April 10, bringing together industry leaders for conversations on longevity, performance, and the future of wellness. The evening featured two dynamic panel discussions led by Edward Hertzman (CEO & Founder, Athletech News), including A Look Into the Hottest Brands Taking Over Florida (and Beyond) featuring Bertus Albertse (CEO & President, JETSET Pilates), Kim Ross (Founder & CEO, ORA Method), and Lauren Cozzens (VP, Pvolve), followed by A Look into the Growing Business of Longevity in 2026 with Dr. Caleb Moore (Medical Director, Atria Palm Beach), Kenny Santucci (Founder & CEO, Strong New York), Sean Hoess (Founder & CEO, Eudēmonia Summit), and Brandon Kaplan (Founder & CEO, Maxwell Club).
Beyond the panels, guests engaged in a curated series of wellness activations,including ORA Method ear seeding, Hyperice recovery experiences featuring Normatec boots, Hypervolt devices, and Hyperboots, and a sound bath by Higher Order, alongside a recovery-focused culinary by Anima Mundi Apothecary mocktail bar. Attendees included leading industry executives such as Jack Daly (CEO, TRX), Travis Frenzel (CEO, Club Sports Group), Lisa Semerly (CRO, Halotherapy Solutions), Marc Ackermann (CEO, Evolution Group), Candice Ackermann (Head of Longevity at Skelcore) and more.
Saturday, April 11, marked the high-energy culmination of the week, featuring a full schedule of back-to-back workout classes paired with live DJ sets curated in collaboration with Palm Tree Crew. Attendees engaged with top-tier fitness and wellness brands, including Equinox, Pvolve, TRX, HYROX with 1401 Athletics, Sweat 440, Lululemon, and more. Standout moments included high-impact training sessions with Strong New York CEO & Founder Kenny Santucci, yoga flows led by Lululemon ambassadors, Celis Run Club, and family-friendly programming such as Warrior Family Fit led by Systema Floyd, which brought together participants of all ages.
Restore Row returned as a central gathering space between classes offering immersive activations, product sampling, and expert-led guidance from leading brands shaping the future of recovery and performance. Attendees explored cutting-edge technology from Hyperice,including hands-on access to Normatec boots and Nike’s Hyperboots. Guests sipped wellness shots from Pura Vida and True Food Kitchen, took a spin on the smoothie-blending bike with Cleveland Clinic, and recharged with refreshing coconuts from Olukai. Additional highlights included an SPF and hydration station by Bluemercury and a power-up bar from Gorgie featuring their recently debuted Candy Twist energy drink.
The VIP Lounge, featuring hospitality by Higher Order Wellness Club and designed by Perigold, provided an elevated retreat for guests, blending hospitality and wellness through curated activities, premium amenities, and opportunities for deeper connection. Guests enjoyed personalized stretching sessions with Cleveland Clinic, and proceeds from VIP ticket sales supported The Path at The Park, a local health and wellness nonprofit, further extending Related Ross’s impact into the local community.
Bringing top-tier entertainment to the festival, Palm Tree Crew delivered an impressive lineup of DJs that accompanied the movement throughout the day. Kicking off, SNDMN set the tone with an energizing morning set, followed by Zeus who kept the momentum going into the afternoon. Brooke Brazelton brought a dynamic, high-energy performance that bridged fitness and music, building anticipation for the finale. As the sun began to set, Surf Mesa, best known for his multi-platinum global hit “ILY (I Love You Baby)” and Billboard and iHeartRadio Music Award nominations, took the stage to close out the festival with an electrifying headlining set. His performance brought palpable excitement and a festival-level atmosphere that left the crowd on a high note.
Culinary activations added another layer to the District Fit experience, offering guests refreshing ways to refuel and recharge. Harry’s and Adrienne’s Pizzabar introduced the exclusive “District Matcha Run” mocktail—a zero-proof take on a Matcha Mai-Tai crafted with Seed Lip Spice, mango, coconut matcha water, and a pineapple leaf garnish. Complementing the experience, a gelato cart from Eataly delivered a refreshing touchpoint as the day concluded.
“CityPlace was designed to bring people together, and District Fit is a powerful example of that vision in action,” said Webber Hudson, EVP of Related Ross. “Seeing the event grow into a multi-day festival speaks to the strength of the community and our continued commitment to creating experiences that are both meaningful and culturally relevant.”
The event generated a notable economic and cultural impact for West Palm Beach, with attendees traveling from outside the local area and a strong concentration of participants within the 22 to 34 year old demographic bringing foot traffic up to 50% more than last year's festival, further underscoring the city’s emergence as a destination for experience-driven living.
As West Palm Beach continues to grow as a center for innovation, culture, and lifestyle, District Fit stands as a defining annual moment—bringing together wellness, community, and world-class programming in the heart of CityPlace.
CityPlace, developed, owned and managed by Related Ross, is the vibrant city center of West Palm Beach. Anchored by Equinox, Eataly and Perigold, the district blends dining, retail, marquee events, entertainment and culture into a dynamic destination that inspires connection and discovery. With direct access to the Brightline train, and home to the Related Ross Office Collection and The Laurel, the company’s first luxury residential rental, CityPlace offers an integrated environment that brings together the best experiences in living, working and enjoying life in the heart of West Palm Beach. For more information about CityPlace, please visit www.CityPlace.com.
Led by visionary developer Stephen Ross, Related Ross is a fully integrated real estate company shaping South Florida’s next generation of growth. With more than $10B planned in investment across Palm Beach County, the firm is a market leader in attracting global companies and talent to South Florida.
As a catalyst for regional growth, Related Ross is advancing developments through public-private partnerships that strengthen business ecosystems, expand attainable housing offerings, support world-class healthcare, enhance higher education and K-12 opportunities, and cultivate innovation hubs to accelerate South Florida’s dynamic business and cultural growth. The firm also curates entertainment programming and thought-leadership initiatives that position the region as a national center for ideas and experiences. Its portfolio spans mixed-use, Class AA+ lifestyle office, luxury residential, affordable housing, city centers, hotels and hospitality, and public realm, designed to anchor long-term economic vitality in the communities they build.
Through the Related Ross Foundation, the company is focused on equitable growth that expands access to education, employment, and cultural vitality. For more information, visit www.relatedross.com.
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