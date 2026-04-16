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Espace Louis Vuitton Beijing Marks Dual Anniversary with Jean-Michel Othoniel Glass Installation Showcase

Beijing Space Celebrates Espaces Louis Vuitton And Hors-Les-Murs Milestones With Luminous Works By French Glass Artist Jean-Michel Othoniel
Jean-Michel Othoniel glass installation with suspended beads and pink glass brick base
Jean-Michel Othoniel’s dazzling trilogy installation at Espace Louis Vuitton Beijing marks milestone anniversaries with luminous glass worksCredit: Sun Shi, Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
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Marking the 20th anniversary of the Espaces Louis Vuitton and the 10th anniversary of the Fondation Louis Vuitton’s Hors-les-murs programme, the Espace Louis Vuitton Beijing unveils an exhibition which presents installation works by French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel. The Hors-les-murs programme showcases holdings of the Collection at the Espaces Louis Vuitton in Tokyo, Munich, Venice, Beijing, Seoul and Osaka, thereby embodying the Fondation Louis Vuitton’s mission to mount international projects and reach a broader global audience. 

After experimenting with photography, sulphur, and obsidian, Jean-Michel Othoniel encounters glass in 1996, a shift he describes as moving from “shadow” to “light.” Since then, glass has become the central medium of a practice grounded in collaboration with artisans and in a close engagement with material processes. Whether working within traditional craft workshops or contemporary technological environments, Othoniel embraces the unpredictable moments that arise through making moments, in which accident, gesture, and transformation shape the final work. 

Detailed view of colorful glass beads in blue gold and clear tones from Othoniel sculpture
Minimalist gallery view showcasing Jean-Michel Othoniel exhibition at Espace Louis Vuitton Beijing
Colorful glass bead installation shaped over boat displayed indoors at Beijing exhibition

Poetry and literature play a fundamental role in the artist’s thought process. Inspired by French psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Jacques Lacan, Othoniel conceives exhibitions as emotional and spatial compositions. His works draw on diverse references — from devotional objects and folk craft traditions to spiritual symbolism and personal memory — creating environments in which fragility becomes a poetic force rather than a sign of weakness. Regardless of scale, each piece embodies his ambition: to erect monuments to human fragility. Within these forms reside the key driving forces of his œuvres — poetry, history, beauty, and love. 

Jean-Michel Othoniel glass installation with suspended beads and pink glass brick base
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The exhibition brings together works that reveal this breadth of references. In Lágrimas (2002), glass bottles filled with water suspend delicate forms that shimmer like tears, evoking spaces of prayer and contemplation. In Le Bateau de Larmes [The Boat of Tears] (2004), a small boat discovered on the shores of Miami (USA) becomes a tribute to migration and memory, crowned with luminous glass beads that transform tragedy into hope. 

Glass bead sculpture mounted on a boat by Jean-Michel Othoniel overlooking the sea
Le Bateau de Larmes by Jean-Michel Othoniel transforms a small boat into a luminous glass bead sculpture symbolizing memory and migrationCredit: Ville de Dinard / ADAGP Paris / Courtesy of the artist and Fondation Louis Vuitton

In the final room, two major works enter into dialogue. White Wild Lei (2009), a monumental necklace inspired by the Hawaiian gesture of welcoming strangers with flowers, evokes the sacred form of the mandorla and honours those who remain present through memory. Nearby, Rivière Rose (2026), a site-specific installation created for the exhibition, spreads across the floor like a luminous pink river composed of hand-cast glass bricks. Together, these works invite visitors into a contemplative landscape shaped by light, colour, and movement — an environment where beauty, in Othoniel’s words, has the power to protect itself. 

Jean-Michel Othoniel portrait standing in front of outdoor glass fountain sculpture
Portrait of French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel photographed outdoors with glass sculpture installation behind himCredit: Philippe Chancel
Jean-Michel Othoniel glass installation with suspended beads and pink glass brick base
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