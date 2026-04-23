One Planet Group Announces $50M in Initial Investment to Launch Quite Remarkable, A New Standard for Luxury Travel and Experiences

‍One Planet Group is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of technology and media businesses while also investing in early-stage companies. Owned and operated businesses span a variety of industries including ad tech, publishing, travel, and media. One Planet Group's mission is to support strong business ideas while based on its motto of 'Innovation + Intention' building an ethos that helps improve society and give back to communities, One Planet Group was founded in 2015 and is owned by tech entrepreneur Payam Zamani. With offices and employees in over ten countries, its global headquarters is in Walnut Creek, California. For more information visit oneplanetgroup.com.