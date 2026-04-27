Gencom-Led Joint Venture Secures $125 Million Refinancing for The St. Regis Chicago

The five-star hotel occupies the first 11 floors of a striking, three-tower, mixed-use development integrating a luxury hotel with branded residences. The tallest tower rises 101 stories, making it the third-tallest building in Chicago. In addition to the hotel’s spacious guestrooms and suites, it features approximately 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including the 5,000-square-foot Astor Ballroom and 7,000 square feet of executive function rooms, many of which offer sweeping views of the city’s most iconic landmarks, including the Magnificent Mile, Navy Pier, Grant Park and Millennium Park. The hotel also offers more than 21,000 square feet of amenities, including the St. Regis Spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center with dedicated yoga and group exercise studios, an indoor swimming pool and a rooftop terrace.