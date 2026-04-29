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Charles Leclerc and Chivas Regal Unveil Their First 16 Year Old Whisky – an Expression of True Mastery

Chivas Regal 16 is Leclerc’s debut whisky - a bold 16-year-old blend that brings his defining number to life. Co-created with Master Blender Sandy Hyslop, built on shared craft and belief in constantly challenging yourself