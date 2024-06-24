Marquis Association Management: Redefining Luxury Living in Miami Beach

In the ever-evolving landscape of luxury real estate, few names resonate with the same level of distinction and reliability as Marquis Association Management. With a legacy rooted in excellence and an eye toward innovation, Marquis has recently announced a significant expansion in Miami Beach’s prestigious South of Fifth neighborhood. This expansion, marked by new management contracts for Continuum’s South Tower and the esteemed Murano, underscores Marquis’ commitment to redefining luxury living in South Florida.
Founded in 2007 as CSI Management Services, Marquis Association Management has consistently set the bar high in luxury residential property management. The company's rebranding in 2016, following its acquisition by Associa, marked a pivotal moment in its journey toward becoming a market leader. Today, Marquis stands as the premier choice for managing some of the most elite high-rise luxury condominiums, boasting a portfolio that includes One Thousand Museum, Faena House, and Echo Brickell.
The recent addition of Continuum’s South Tower and Murano to Marquis’ management portfolio is a testament to the company’s strategic vision and operational excellence. The Continuum, an iconic oceanfront development known for its unparalleled luxury, has long been a cornerstone of Marquis’ success. Since 2007, Marquis has managed the Continuum’s North Tower, cultivating a reputation for impeccable service and resident satisfaction. The new contract for the South Tower, encompassing 318 units across 42 stories, brings this relationship full circle.
The acquisition of the Murano management contract further cements Marquis’ influence in South of Fifth. Located at 1000 South Point Drive, the Murano is undergoing significant renovations to align its contemporary stature with neighboring developments like Apogee and Continuum. This 37-story tower, originally developed by the Portofino Group, is poised for a renaissance under Marquis’ expert management.
Marquis Association Management’s approach to luxury property management is defined by a comprehensive suite of services designed to enhance the resident experience. From management consultation and property condition monitoring to financial, administrative duties and lifestyle program oversight, Marquis ensures every detail is meticulously managed.
The integration of cutting-edge technology and innovative architectural designs is central to Marquis’ philosophy. The company’s management of properties like One Thousand Museum, renowned for its futuristic design and state-of-the-art amenities, exemplifies this commitment. By incorporating smart home technology, sustainable building practices, and unparalleled service standards, Marquis continues to push the boundaries of luxury living.
South Florida’s luxury real estate market has always been a magnet for international buyers, and Marquis’ properties are no exception. The allure of Miami Beach’s opulent lifestyle, coupled with Marquis’ reputation for excellence, attracts a discerning global clientele. Investors from Latin America, Europe, and Asia are increasingly seeking properties managed by Marquis, drawn by the promise of a world-class living experience.
Looking ahead, Marquis Association Management is poised for continued growth and innovation. The company’s expansion in South of Fifth is just one facet of a broader strategic vision that includes further enhancing its service offerings and exploring new markets. As the luxury real estate landscape evolves, Marquis remains at the forefront, setting new standards and exceeding expectations with its illustrious portfolio that includes Continuum, Faena House, 321 Ocean, One Thousand Museum, Roney Palace Master Condominium Association (1 Hotel), Ocean Reef, Echo Brickell, Murano and Fisher Island.
Marquis Association Management’s recent expansion in South of Fifth is more than just a business milestone; it is a reaffirmation of the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in luxury living.
With a rich legacy, a strategic vision for the future, and an unwavering dedication to resident satisfaction, Marquis continues to redefine what it means to live luxuriously in South Florida.
