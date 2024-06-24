Marquis Association Management: Redefining Luxury Living in Miami Beach

Marquis Association Management Sets New Standards for Luxury in South of Fifth
South of Fifth Miami Beach
South of Fifth Miami BeachPhoto Credit: Marquis Association Management

In the ever-evolving landscape of luxury real estate, few names resonate with the same level of distinction and reliability as Marquis Association Management. With a legacy rooted in excellence and an eye toward innovation, Marquis has recently announced a significant expansion in Miami Beach’s prestigious South of Fifth neighborhood. This expansion, marked by new management contracts for Continuum’s South Tower and the esteemed Murano, underscores Marquis’ commitment to redefining luxury living in South Florida.

A Legacy of Excellence and Growth

Founded in 2007 as CSI Management Services, Marquis Association Management has consistently set the bar high in luxury residential property management. The company's rebranding in 2016, following its acquisition by Associa, marked a pivotal moment in its journey toward becoming a market leader. Today, Marquis stands as the premier choice for managing some of the most elite high-rise luxury condominiums, boasting a portfolio that includes One Thousand Museum, Faena House, and Echo Brickell.

Continuum South Tower
Continuum South TowerPhoto Credit: Marquis Association Management

Expanding Horizons in South of Fifth

The recent addition of Continuum’s South Tower and Murano to Marquis’ management portfolio is a testament to the company’s strategic vision and operational excellence. The Continuum, an iconic oceanfront development known for its unparalleled luxury, has long been a cornerstone of Marquis’ success. Since 2007, Marquis has managed the Continuum’s North Tower, cultivating a reputation for impeccable service and resident satisfaction. The new contract for the South Tower, encompassing 318 units across 42 stories, brings this relationship full circle.

Managing the Homeowner Association for the Continuum’s South Tower will allow us to emulate what we have achieved with the North Tower HOA over the last fifteen years—enabling our management team to implement a world-class standard of luxury residential hospitality.
Rishi Idnani, Managing Director at Continuum and Marquis Association Management

The acquisition of the Murano management contract further cements Marquis’ influence in South of Fifth. Located at 1000 South Point Drive, the Murano is undergoing significant renovations to align its contemporary stature with neighboring developments like Apogee and Continuum. This 37-story tower, originally developed by the Portofino Group, is poised for a renaissance under Marquis’ expert management.

Murano
MuranoPhoto Credit: Marquis Association Management

Elevating the Standard of Luxury Living

Marquis Association Management’s approach to luxury property management is defined by a comprehensive suite of services designed to enhance the resident experience. From management consultation and property condition monitoring to financial, administrative duties and lifestyle program oversight, Marquis ensures every detail is meticulously managed.

Matthew Pargament, President of Marquis Association Management, highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence:

Following a proven track record in delivering world-class excellence in HOA management for the Continuum North Tower, it was a natural step in the evolution of our company to acquire management of the South Tower. Expanding our South of Fifth portfolio with the addition of Murano positions Marquis as a market leader in luxury hospitality management for one of the country’s most affluent zip codes.

The Pinnacle of Luxury and Innovation

The integration of cutting-edge technology and innovative architectural designs is central to Marquis’ philosophy. The company’s management of properties like One Thousand Museum, renowned for its futuristic design and state-of-the-art amenities, exemplifies this commitment. By incorporating smart home technology, sustainable building practices, and unparalleled service standards, Marquis continues to push the boundaries of luxury living.

Continuum_Ariel
Continuum ArielPhoto Credit: Marquis Association Management

International Appeal and Investment

South Florida’s luxury real estate market has always been a magnet for international buyers, and Marquis’ properties are no exception. The allure of Miami Beach’s opulent lifestyle, coupled with Marquis’ reputation for excellence, attracts a discerning global clientele. Investors from Latin America, Europe, and Asia are increasingly seeking properties managed by Marquis, drawn by the promise of a world-class living experience.

Murano
MuranoPhoto Credit: Marquis Association Management

Future Prospects and Strategic Vision

Looking ahead, Marquis Association Management is poised for continued growth and innovation. The company’s expansion in South of Fifth is just one facet of a broader strategic vision that includes further enhancing its service offerings and exploring new markets. As the luxury real estate landscape evolves, Marquis remains at the forefront, setting new standards and exceeding expectations with its illustrious portfolio that includes Continuum, Faena House, 321 Ocean, One Thousand Museum, Roney Palace Master Condominium Association (1 Hotel), Ocean Reef, Echo Brickell, Murano and Fisher Island. 

Murano
MuranoPhoto Credit: Marquis Association Management
Marquis Association Management’s recent expansion in South of Fifth is more than just a business milestone; it is a reaffirmation of the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in luxury living.

With a rich legacy, a strategic vision for the future, and an unwavering dedication to resident satisfaction, Marquis continues to redefine what it means to live luxuriously in South Florida.

For more information, visit www.marquishoa.com

