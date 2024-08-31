RealPage Accused of Nationwide Home Rental Price-Fixing Scheme and Monopoly

At the heart of the DOJ's complaint is RealPage’s algorithmic pricing software, a tool marketed as a revolutionary way for landlords to maximize profits.

This software, used by a significant portion of the rental market, is designed to set optimal rent prices based on a variety of data inputs, including current rent rates, vacancy levels, and lease expiration dates.

While on the surface, this might appear as a benign use of technology to streamline rental management, the DOJ contends that RealPage's software has been weaponized to collude, effectively enabling landlords to set rents above market value.

Garland’s remarks underscore the DOJ’s assertion that RealPage’s software doesn’t just facilitate data-driven pricing but actively encourages landlords to engage in coordinated efforts that undermine market competition.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in North Carolina, has drawn attention for its implications on antitrust law enforcement in the digital age.