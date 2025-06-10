Seclusion Meets Signature Service: Discover Las Arenas Beachfront Estates Casa 18
Source: Four Seasons Private Residences Tamarindo
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Mexico’s Pacific coastline has long been a siren call for those seeking both tranquility and opulence. As of June 2025, a particularly compelling opportunity has emerged for the discerning buyer: Las Arenas Beachfront Estates Casa 18. This $15.5 million residence stands as one of only three Las Arenas Beachfront Estates, an ultra-exclusive enclave carved within the newly unveiled 3,000-acre private nature reserve that hosts the Four Seasons Private Residences Tamarindo. This destination has swiftly garnered acclaim for its rich biodiversity, commitment to sustainability, and a design ethos that embraces sophisticated, off-the-grid luxury.
Prospective owners are drawn to this rare chance to become part of a low-density community, gaining full access to the Four Seasons’ renowned services. This includes world-class golf, comprehensive wellness programs, and exquisite culinary experiences, all while preserving an unparalleled level of privacy and prestige.
Architectural Harmony with Nature: Las Arenas Beachfront Estates Casa 18
Las Arenas Beachfront Estates Casa 18 seamlessly integrates modern design with the breathtaking natural surroundings. Spanning over 10,000 square feet of living space on a generous 42,800 square foot lot, the residence boasts 6 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, complemented by dedicated staff quarters. Its prime location offers over 200 feet of ocean frontage, with direct access to the swimmable and scenic Tamarindo Beach.
The property’s unique composition features three separate buildings, a thoughtful design choice that provides an ideal balance of privacy and communal gathering spaces. This layout is particularly suited for families desiring ample room to relax independently while remaining connected. Every detail is meticulously finished to Four Seasons’ exacting standards, ensuring a turn-key luxury experience.
A World of Amenities at Your Doorstep
Residents of Casa 18 are just a short golf cart ride away from the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo. This proximity grants effortless access to a comprehensive array of amenities designed to cater to every whim. The resort offers three distinct chef-inspired dining establishments, a championship golf course designed by David Fleming, a full-service spa and wellness center, and private tennis courts, among other exclusive offerings.
The home itself is replete with features that elevate the luxury living experience. Direct beach access is paramount, complemented by ocean-facing pools that invite serene contemplation or refreshing dips. Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the property blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living, framing stunning views of the Pacific. A chef’s kitchen is at the heart of the home, with the added luxury of access to a personal chef for in-villa dining. Multiple open-air living and dining spaces further enhance the seamless integration with the natural environment, ensuring unparalleled privacy for residents.
To further enhance the living experience, a suite of dedicated services is available, including personalized concierge assistance, scheduling staff, and 24/7 security services, providing peace of mind and convenience at all times.
The Vision Behind Four Seasons Private Residences Tamarindo
The new collection of 25 luxury villas and estates at Four Seasons Private Residences Tamarindo builds upon the successful launch of the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México, which opened its doors in November 2022. This ambitious development remains steadfast in its promise to develop only three percent of the expansive 3,000-acre (1,200 hectares) reserve. This commitment underscores a dedication to preserving the natural beauty of this coveted stretch of Mexico’s Pacific coastline.
Enveloped by verdant jungle and pristine, undiscovered beaches, the Four Seasons Private Residences Tamarindo offers a distinguished homeowner experience, backed by one of the world’s foremost leaders in branded residential living, luxury hospitality, and personalized service. This endeavor not only provides an extraordinary residential opportunity but also champions a lifestyle in harmony with nature, without compromising on comfort or exclusivity.