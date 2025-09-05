Raymond Jimenez Brings Bespoke Design Vision to Alhambra Parc by MG Developer

September 4th, 2025 — In celebration of its 10th anniversary, MG Developer is raising the bar for luxury living in Coral Gables with Alhambra Parc, a mixed-use architectural statement that embodies the city’s Mediterranean charm and modern sophistication. The development’s interiors and amenities will bear the signature touch of acclaimed designer Raymond Jimenez, founder of Raymond Nicolas and star of Netflix’s Designing Miami and HGTV’s Divided by Design.