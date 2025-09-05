Raymond Jimenez Brings Bespoke Design Vision to Alhambra Parc by MG Developer
Source: MG Developer
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
September 4th, 2025 — In celebration of its 10th anniversary, MG Developer is raising the bar for luxury living in Coral Gables with Alhambra Parc, a mixed-use architectural statement that embodies the city’s Mediterranean charm and modern sophistication. The development’s interiors and amenities will bear the signature touch of acclaimed designer Raymond Jimenez, founder of Raymond Nicolas and star of Netflix’s Designing Miami and HGTV’s Divided by Design.
Located at 33 Alhambra Circle in the heart of Coral Gables, Alhambra Parc will deliver 78 luxury residences, 13,000 square feet of office space, and nearly 18,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. Designed by Bellin & Pratt Architects in collaboration with Vertical Developments, the project reflects MG Developer’s hallmark blend of timeless architecture and contemporary refinement.
A Design Language Inspired by Legacy
Jimenez, working alongside interior designer Carlos Guevara, will curate all social and shared spaces, from lounges and wellness areas to rooftop retreats, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a business lounge. His vision draws on Coral Gables’ Mediterranean heritage and the grandeur of Spain’s Alhambra Palace, reinterpreting its architectural DNA through arched forms, sculptural finishes, and soft curves.
“We’re creating something truly special, a place that embodies sophistication and soul. At Alhambra Parc, every finish, every texture, every detail is intentional. This isn’t just about design, it’s about how people feel in these spaces. And we want them to feel inspired.”
Raymond Jimenez, Founder of Raymond Nicolas
His material palette is at once grounded and daring: travertine floors paired with darker travertine in laced patterns, medium-toned oak wrapping curved walls, and custom lighting that channels classic elegance through a modern lens. Matte metals and aged copper accents introduce tactile depth, balancing warmth with restraint.
Residences Crafted for Elevated Living
Alhambra Parc’s residences, priced from $1 million, will range from 860 to 2,800 square feet with one- to three-bedroom floor plans. Each home is designed to embody the project’s unifying aesthetic—refined yet inviting, with interiors that echo the building’s architectural motifs.
“This collaboration represents the essence of what MG Developer stands for with timeless architecture, contemporary luxury, and community. As we mark our 10th year, partnering with a design talent of Raymond’s caliber allows us to deliver a living experience that’s as sophisticated as it is soulful.”
Alirio Torrealba, CEO of MG Developer
A New Landmark for a Centennial City
The launch of Alhambra Parc comes as Coral Gables celebrates its 100th anniversary, positioning the development as a future landmark within the city’s evolving architectural story. By marrying historic inspiration with forward-looking design, MG Developer and Jimenez are creating a destination that reflects the city’s past while shaping its next chapter.
Sales and marketing for Alhambra Parc are exclusively managed by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
