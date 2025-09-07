Aldar Reveals Second Ultra-Luxury Mansion at Faya Al Saadiyat
Aldar Properties has unveiled the interiors of the second eight-bedroom mansion at Faya Al Saadiyat, the ultra-exclusive gated community on Saadiyat Island that recently made headlines with the record-breaking sale of its first mansion for AED 400 million — the most expensive home ever sold in Abu Dhabi.
A collaboration between 1508 London and Nordic Office Architects, the 6,561-square-metre estate offers a masterclass in refined coastal living, merging regionally rooted design with global sophistication.
Architecture Rooted in Place, Elevated by Global Influence
Set against Saadiyat Island’s pristine shoreline and natural greenery, the mansion enjoys 360-degree views of the sea and surrounding landscapes. The interiors channel the island’s calm, sun-washed aesthetic, using indigenous materials and a minimalist design language to craft spaces that feel expansive yet intimately detailed.
Every element — from bespoke joinery to the flow of indoor-outdoor living areas — is designed to connect residents with their environment. Italian-made kitchens and wardrobes, custom finishes, and state-of-the-art appliances reinforce the home’s elevated standard.
Private Resort-Style Living
Exclusive amenities include a beachfront pool, a wellness suite, a car gallery, and multiple indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces designed for both large gatherings and private retreats. The mansion is more than a residence — it is a statement of lifestyle and scale rarely seen in the region.
The Vision of Faya Al Saadiyat
Faya Al Saadiyat comprises 21 super-luxury homes, including two eight-bedroom mansions and 19 six- and seven-bedroom villas, all scheduled for completion in 2028. Villas are priced from AED 96 million, while the second mansion is available by request.
The community sits just steps from the Saadiyat Cultural District, home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena, and the soon-to-open Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Its location offers residents a rare combination of seclusion and immediate access to world-class art, culture, and dining.
A Defining Project for Abu Dhabi’s Luxury Market
Aldar’s unveiling reinforces Abu Dhabi’s rising position on the global luxury real estate stage. The record-breaking sale of the first mansion underscored both the scarcity of such properties and the appetite for high-end, design-led homes in the emirate.
