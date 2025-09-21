Legacy Park to Redefine Arizona’s East Valley with Transformative Mixed-Use Development
A Landmark Vision for Mesa
On September 15, 2025, Vestar, the developer behind Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace, announced Legacy Park, a transformative mixed-use development in Mesa’s East Valley in partnership with Pacific Proving, LLC. Strategically located at the nexus of Mesa, Gilbert, and Queen Creek, the multi-billion-dollar project is poised to become the most ambitious undertaking in the region’s history, blending lifestyle retail, luxury residences, Class A office space, hospitality, and expansive green areas into a dynamic new urban core.
“Legacy Park is a generational project that will become an urban oasis and the centerpiece of the East Valley. From Tempe Marketplace to Desert Ridge Marketplace, we have built destinations that redefine their communities, and Legacy Park will be no different. This development will set a new benchmark for retail, hospitality, and mixed-use living in Arizona.”
David Larcher, President and CEO of Vestar
What Legacy Park Will Deliver
At full build-out, Legacy Park promises an unprecedented mix of amenities and offerings designed to elevate how residents live, work, and gather:
300,000 square feet of upscale retail and chef-driven restaurants, many of which will make their East Valley debut. The mix will rival premier Arizona retail destinations such as Scottsdale Quarter.
2,500 contemporary multifamily residences, designed with modern living in mind.
A 600-room resort hotel, developed by The Athens Group, the name behind Four Seasons, Montage, and Ritz-Carlton resorts worldwide.
3.4 million square feet of office and corporate campus space, catering to global firms and regional businesses alike.
A 20-acre urban park with a lake, envisioned as a central gathering point for recreation, cultural events, and community connection.
Larcher emphasized the resort’s significance:
“We are excited to be working with The Athens Group on this project. Their expertise ensures that the resort at Legacy Park will bring lodging and event venues on par with top global destinations, offering a new local option for weddings, milestone events, and weekend escapes for visitors and locals alike.”
Larcher
Partnership with Deep Roots
For Pacific Proving, Legacy Park represents the culmination of decades of stewardship of this land.
“As someone who has believed in the potential of this area and land for decades, we are thrilled to partner with Vestar to bring this phase of our property Legacy Park to life. Legacy Park is not just another development. It is a thoughtfully designed community that will bring lasting value and lifestyle to the East Valley. We have waited for the right timing, the right opportunity, and the right partners and that moment is now.”
Andrew Cohn, Principal of Pacific Proving
Economic and Cultural Impact
Located adjacent to Mesa Gateway Airport and accessible via the new State Route 24 at Williams Field Road, Legacy Park is expected to anchor the East Valley’s economic growth over the next two decades. The development is projected to generate $56 billion in economic output, create more than 20,000 jobs, and contribute significant tax revenues to support city services including police, fire, parks, and airport infrastructure.
The scale of Legacy Park positions it not only as a destination but as a catalyst for redefining Mesa’s role within the greater Phoenix metropolitan area.
Looking Ahead
Groundbreaking for Legacy Park is scheduled for 2027, with phases rolling out over the following years. As the East Valley continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, the project signals a new era for Arizona real estate—one where luxury residences, destination retail, corporate campuses, and cultural amenities converge within a single thoughtfully designed community.
More details will be available at atlegacypark.com in the months ahead.
