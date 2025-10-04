NQS ARETE COLLECTIVE LORALOMA TR VIEW
NQS ARETE COLLECTIVE LORALOMA TR VIEWPhoto Courtesy of Loraloma Private Club & Estates

Loraloma Private Club & Estates Introduces Exclusive Private Residences Club in Austin

A new model of co-ownership blends accessibility with high design and resort-caliber living

Source: Loraloma Private Club & Estates

Reported By: Matthew Kennedy

As anticipation builds for the October debut of its David McLay Kidd–designed championship golf course, Loraloma Private Club & Estates is unveiling another ambitious milestone: the Private Residences Club, an exclusive portfolio of six homes designed to redefine co-ownership within greater Austin’s luxury real estate market.

NQS ARETE COLLECTIVE LORALOMA 3.0 VIEW 03 STREETSCAPE
NQS ARETE COLLECTIVE LORALOMA 3.0 VIEW 03 STREETSCAPEPhoto Courtesy of Loraloma Private Club & Estates

An Exclusive Collection

Each residence measures approximately 5,000 square feet and offers 1/8 ownership, equating to six weeks of use annually. Designed with turnkey convenience in mind, the homes are fully furnished, professionally managed, and located within walking distance of the forthcoming Golf House amenity suite. Ownership includes four bedrooms, a two-car garage, golf cart ports, a private pool, and outdoor entertaining space, allowing residents to balance privacy with community engagement.

Limestone Living Room
Limestone Living RoomPhoto Courtesy of Loraloma Private Club & Estates

The first two homes are slated for release this October, with completion expected in Fall 2027, marking a significant expansion of Loraloma’s vision for blending world-class amenities with forward-thinking residential options.

Beyond Traditional Ownership

The co-ownership model represents an evolution in high-end living. At its core, the Private Residences Club provides the benefits of luxury homeownership without the logistical and financial burdens that often accompany second or third residences. Owners gain access to fully furnished homes requiring no upkeep, while also enjoying the flexibility of diversified lifestyle investments.

Loraloma Comfort Station
Loraloma Comfort StationPhoto Courtesy of Loraloma Private Club & Estates

This approach reflects a broader trend across the global real estate landscape—where affordability and exclusivity converge through innovative ownership structures. Joint ownership, once associated with shared spaces, is now positioned as a sophisticated solution that lowers long-term commitments while elevating access to extraordinary communities.

Photo Courtesy of Loraloma Private Club & Estates

Designed for Every Stage of Life

Loraloma’s model recognizes that modern luxury buyers often seek adaptability. Joint ownership can serve as an entry point into a prestigious community, offering access to its equestrian facilities, swimming holes, meditation gardens, and dining options. For others, it becomes a stepping stone to full-time residency, aligning with evolving needs over time.

Bridge to Hole 13 Green
Bridge to Hole 13 GreenPhoto Courtesy of Loraloma Private Club & Estates

By fostering engagement among members while offering seamless transitions to more permanent ownership, the Private Residences Club reflects how developers are reimagining exclusivity for today’s dynamic lifestyles.

The Future of Luxury Living in Austin

With its limited release and alignment to one of the region’s most anticipated golf courses, the launch of the Private Residences Club underscores Loraloma’s commitment to reshaping the narrative of high-end residential living. It’s an offering that embraces both the intimacy of home and the scale of a private resort, designed not just for today’s buyer but for the way tomorrow’s residents will choose to live.

NQS ARETE COLLECTIVE LORALOMA TR VIEW
Stanly Ranch Residences Achieves $9.1M Sale with RH-Furnished Vineyard Estate in Napa Valley

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Real estate
News
United States

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com