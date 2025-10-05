The Ellinikon Unveils Skyline Havens in Athens
Athens has long been a city where history and innovation intersect, and The Ellinikon is shaping up to be its most ambitious transformation yet. Lamda Development has announced Skyline Havens, the latest residential collection within the €8 billion regeneration project that is redefining Europe’s concept of modern urban living.
A Landmark in Contemporary Urban Design
Set within East Village, the heart of The Ellinikon’s cultural and commercial center, Skyline Havens introduces 150 residences across eight new buildings. With its elevated positioning, the enclave affords panoramic views spanning the Aegean Sea, Ellinikon Park, and the Athenian skyline.
Residences range from one to four bedrooms and are priced between €485,000 and €4.5 million. Layouts emphasize space, natural light, and fluidity, with almost every home designed with dual frontage. Expansive wraparound balconies blur indoor and outdoor living, while penthouses feature private rooftop terraces with pools, and select ground-floor apartments offer private gardens with pools.
Lifestyle and Amenities
Skyline Havens is designed to foster both community and privacy. A resident-only pool serves as the focal point, complemented by a state-of-the-art fitness center with dedicated areas for yoga and pilates. For quieter moments, communal lounges feature curated reading corners, while children enjoy exclusive playgrounds. Each building is supported by concierge and reception services, 24-hour security, and professional building management. Secure underground parking and private storage further enhance convenience.
Finishes throughout reflect a refined yet understated aesthetic: light oak flooring, expansive windows, and a neutral palette establish interiors of calm elegance. The design language is inspired by light and water, creating spaces that feel both modern and restorative.
The Ellinikon Vision
Skyline Havens is the 10th residential release within The Ellinikon, Europe’s largest urban regeneration project. Located on the grounds of the former Athens International Airport, the development is transforming over six million square meters into a coastal smart city built on principles of sustainability and innovation.
The Ellinikon promises residents seamless connectivity and access to amenities that rival any global destination. East Village offers direct access to The Ellinikon Mall—set to be Europe’s most dynamic shopping destination—as well as the redevelopment of the iconic Eero Saarinen-designed airport terminal into a landmark cultural hub. Top-tier schools, healthcare facilities, and metro connections via Elliniko Station further underscore the project’s commitment to creating a fully integrated, 15-minute city.
A Growing Demand
The launch of Skyline Havens follows strong momentum across other residential offerings. The Coastal Front residences have sold out, and 93 percent of units at Little Athens are already spoken for. Phase One of the project is advancing steadily across multiple fronts, reinforcing investor and buyer confidence in the development’s global appeal.
A New Chapter for Athens Living
Skyline Havens captures the essence of The Ellinikon: a seamless integration of luxury living, environmental consciousness, and urban convenience. For those seeking an address that offers both sweeping sea views and direct access to one of Europe’s most forward-looking city projects, this new residential enclave sets a compelling benchmark for modern life in Athens.
