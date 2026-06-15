NoBe PARC Miami Beach Launches Sales for 232 Turnkey Residences in North Beach

Robert Finvarb Companies has launched sales for NoBe PARC Miami Beach, a 15-story, 232-unit residential development in Miami Beach's North Beach neighborhood; completion is scheduled for late 2028.
Every residence is delivered fully finished and furnished, with interiors curated by V Starr, furnishings by Crate & Barrel, and short-term rental flexibility built into the ownership structure.
Pricing ranges from approximately $570,000 to $2 million across studios, junior one-bedrooms, and one- to three-bedroom-plus-den layouts; OneWorld Properties exclusively leads sales.
Arquitectonica designed the project with TAG as architect of record; amenities span a fifth-floor resort-style pool deck, spa and recovery facilities, and a rooftop wellness deck.
Robert Finvarb Companies has officially launched sales for NoBe PARC Miami Beach, a 15-story residential development bringing 232 fully finished and furnished residences to Miami Beach's North Beach neighborhood. The project, announced May 20, 2026, is one of the few new-construction offerings in Miami Beach designed around flexible ownership: residents can live in their homes, lease them, or use them seasonally, with short-term rental flexibility in a market where such options have grown scarce. Sales are exclusively led by OneWorld Properties, and completion is scheduled for late 2028.
"There is a clear evolution happening in North Beach. I grew up here, and I've watched it transform from a quiet coastal enclave into one of the most compelling areas in Miami Beach. NoBe PARC is both personal and intentional for us, as it reflects our belief in the neighborhood's future and in delivering a product that finally matches how people want to live here today: flexible, design-forward, and connected to the water and community."
Robert Finvarb, CEO of Robert Finvarb Companies
The development spans studios, junior one-bedrooms, and one-bedroom-plus-den through three-bedroom-plus-den layouts, priced from approximately $570,000 to $2 million. Each home is delivered fully furnished and curated by V Starr, with furnishings by Crate & Barrel, so owners can occupy, lease, or seasonally use their residences from day one.
Interiors feature private terraces, Italian-inspired cabinetry, quartz countertops, full appliance packages, glass-enclosed showers, built-out closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and pre-wiring for high-speed internet. Arquitectonica leads the architecture, with TAG as architect of record, emphasizing efficient floor plans, natural light, warm materiality, and indoor-outdoor connectivity.
The amenity program runs across multiple levels. A fifth-floor deck holds a resort-style pool with an integrated spa and sun shelves, plus a sauna, steam room, treatment room, and outdoor cold plunge. Additional spaces include co-working areas, social lounges, summer kitchens, gaming lawns, and a children's playroom, while the rooftop deck offers sunrise yoga spaces, private cabanas, and sunset lounges overlooking the city and coastline.
A 24-hour attended lobby, valet parking with a residential app, a fitness center, and a Beach Club experience round out the offering, with ground-floor commercial space planned to activate the surrounding streetscape.
The launch lands as North Beach draws new investment, residential development, and hospitality interest as an alternative to Miami Beach's more mature luxury corridors. NoBe PARC sits near the Miami Beach Bandshell, North Beach Oceanside Park, and the Collins Avenue retail and dining corridor, with Bal Harbour and Surfside close by.
"Miami Beach buyers today are looking for something very different from what they were even five years ago. Flexibility has become one of the most valuable amenities in real estate. Buyers still want the Miami Beach lifestyle, but they also want the ability to use their residence on their own terms, whether that means seasonal living, generating income, or simply having a turnkey home near the water."
Peggy Olin, President and CEO of OneWorld Properties
The sales gallery is located at 7103 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, with additional information at NoBePARCMiamiBeach.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.