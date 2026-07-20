A $20M Penthouse Sets a New Bar at Oahu's North Shore Club

A new $20M penthouse listing has come to market at The North Shore Club, an exclusive beachfront enclave within the Turtle Bay Resort community on Oahu.
The four-story, six-bedroom, 6.5-bath residence includes 6,029 interior square feet and a 1,791-square-foot panoramic lanai.
The community sits within the broader Turtle Bay Resort, now rebranded as the Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay, following its 2024 acquisition by Host Hotels & Resorts.
First residences at The North Shore Club are scheduled to deliver in 2027, with access to two championship golf courses and a beach club.
A new $20M penthouse has hit the market at The North Shore Club, the beachfront enclave inside Oahu's Turtle Bay Resort community that RESIDENT first covered when it was announced in March 2025.
The four-story, six-bedroom, 6.5-bath residence spans 6,029 interior square feet, with a private pool and a 1,791-square-foot panoramic lanai built to frame views of the Pacific Ocean, coastline, mountains, and golf course. The great room opens to the outdoor living space through floor-to-ceiling openings designed to keep the ocean panorama unobstructed from nearly every angle inside.
The North Shore Club sits within the Turtle Bay Resort community, which completed its rebrand to the Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay in 2024 following its acquisition by Host Hotels and Resorts. The first North Shore Club residences are scheduled to deliver in 2027, with membership granting access to two championship golf courses, including a reimagined David McLay Kidd design, resort-style pools, a beach club, and full concierge and security services.
A $20M penthouse listing arriving as the surrounding resort completes its shift from a mid-market property to a Ritz-Carlton-anchored community is a clear signal of where the North Shore's luxury real estate market is heading, and it gives buyers considering the area a concrete price point to measure against a development that, as of last year, was still mostly renderings and pre-construction pricing.
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