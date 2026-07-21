Capella Brings Its First Branded Residences to Brisbane

Capella has built its hospitality reputation on heritage properties rather than ground-up builds, a strategy that earned it Travel + Leisure's Best Hotel Brand recognition for three consecutive years. The brand's current footprint spans Asia Pacific, with announced openings planned for the Middle East and Europe, and its signature Auriga Spa concept, built around lunar-cycle-inspired wellness programming, appears across the portfolio. Each Capella property is positioned as a custodian of an existing site's history rather than a replacement for it, which is precisely the pitch at Shafston House: restoration first, branding second. The residential component leans on the same idea through the Capella Living Room, a shared communal space the brand describes as extending hotel-style service and cultural programming into daily residential life, set within gardens designed by award-winning landscape architects.