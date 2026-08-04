Mendy Chudaitov on North Beach's Luxury Evolution with Lefferts And PALMA

Lefferts identified North Beach's luxury potential years before many developers entered the market.
PALMA is approximately 75% sold while under construction, following the success of 72 Park.
Walkability, flexibility, and authentic neighborhood living are redefining luxury buyer priorities.
North Beach's future depends on residential development combined with retail, culture, restaurants, and public spaces.
When we began focusing on North Beach in 2019, we saw many of the same fundamentals I had recognized years earlier in emerging New York neighborhoods like Williamsburg and Astoria. North Beach already had an irreplaceable location between the ocean and Biscayne Bay, a walkable street grid, abundant green space, and a strong cultural identity. What it lacked was modern residential products. The voter-approved increase in floor area ratio within the North Beach Town Center created a framework that made development at scale possible. That combination of strong fundamentals, limited new supply, and a supportive planning environment gave us the conviction to invest early and commit to a broader neighborhood vision.
North Beach already functioned as a genuine neighborhood, with locally owned restaurants, distinctive MiMo architecture, the Miami Beach Bandshell and North Shore Park. It offered the kind of walkability that feels familiar to many European and Latin American buyers, where you can step outside and walk to the beach, grab a meal or take care of everyday errands without having to get in a car. It also had a calmer, more residential rhythm and offered greater relative affordability than many of Miami Beach’s more established luxury communities. We did not need to manufacture a sense of place. Our opportunity was to introduce better housing, amenities, and retail in a way that strengthened the character already there.
The clearest signal came as 72 Park advanced through sales and construction. Buyers were committing well before the building was complete, and other major developers began making their own investments nearby. That combination of consumer demand and institutional confidence showed that the perception of North Beach was changing. When 72 Park ultimately opened 90% sold, the opportunity was no longer theoretical. PALMA reaching approximately 75% sold while still under construction has since confirmed that the momentum extends well beyond one successful project.
It is a broad mix, which is one of the strengths of these projects. At PALMA, for example, approximately 76% of buyers are from Latin America, with Argentines accounting for roughly 14.1% of sales. That interest is a natural extension of North Beach’s deeply rooted Argentine community, which has long earned the neighborhood the nickname “Little Buenos Aires.” We also have a meaningful domestic buyer base, particularly from Florida and New York, as well as interest from Europe and other international markets.
Their intended uses vary just as widely. We are seeing primary residents, seasonal users, second and third-home buyers, and investors. Many want a high-quality home base in Miami Beach that they can enjoy throughout the year while retaining the ability to generate income when they are away.
Buyers are placing a much higher premium on flexibility, convenience, and authenticity. They want residences that are fully furnished and ready to enjoy, with the option to use them seasonally or rent them when they are away. They also expect wellness amenities, spaces for remote work and indoor-outdoor areas that encourage people to connect.
North Beach delivers something equally valuable outside the building. Residents can walk to the beach, parks, restaurants, cultural venues and everyday services while enjoying a more relaxed atmosphere than they might find elsewhere in Miami Beach. That balance between resort-quality living and a genuine neighborhood experience is increasingly difficult to find.
Walkability has become one of the most important luxury amenities of all. Buyers still value a beautiful pool, fitness center and thoughtfully designed residence, but they also want to step outside and have a full life within a few blocks. In North Beach, that means walking to the ocean, tennis courts, restaurants, parks or a concert at the Miami Beach Bandshell.
That was also part of our vision in bringing Ezio’s to the ground floor of 72 Park. We wanted residents to have an exceptional dining experience while creating a gathering place that contributes to the broader neighborhood. It reflects the kind of community we are working to create in North Beach, where everything residents could want is within easy reach.
Building amenities can be replicated in many locations. An authentic, walkable neighborhood with culture and a strong sense of community is much harder to create. That is where North Beach has a lasting advantage.
72 Park was essential because it transformed our long-term thesis into something tangible. It was the first new luxury condominium completed in North Beach in more than five years and introduced a level of design, amenities, and ownership flexibility that had not previously existed in the neighborhood. The building opened 90% sold, demonstrating that buyers recognized the value of new construction in North Beach and were willing to invest at a level that reflected the quality and long-term potential of the area.
It also gave future buyers, retailers, and other developers something they could experience firsthand. From that point forward, North Beach’s evolution became much easier to envision.
We believed strongly in the demand, but the pace and breadth of the response were still impressive. Buyers from the United States, Latin America and Europe all connected with the same fundamental proposition: a thoughtfully designed home near the beach that offered both luxury and flexibility.
What was especially encouraging was that buyers were embracing the neighborhood as much as the building. They wanted to understand our broader plans, what additional retail was coming and how North Beach would feel in five or 10 years. That showed us they were investing in a larger story.
72 Park established confidence in both Lefferts and North Beach, so PALMA is entering the market with real proof behind the vision. Buyers can see what we have already delivered and understand how PALMA fits into the neighborhood’s continued evolution.
The project also responds directly to what today’s buyers want. PALMA offers an intimate, boutique-scale environment with 121 fully furnished residences, no minimum rental restrictions, and approximately 15,000 square feet of amenities. Its design, proximity to the beach, 8,500 square feet of ground-floor retail, and access to North Beach’s parks and cultural destinations all strengthen the value proposition. Now that vertical construction is underway, buyers can see that vision physically taking shape.
72 Park showed us that buyers want the best elements of condominium living and hospitality in one experience. They appreciate turnkey residences, strong amenities and rental flexibility, but they also want a building with its own identity and a meaningful connection to its surroundings.
PALMA builds on those lessons through a more intimate, coastal Mediterranean-inspired design and amenities curated by Studio Ramirez. Local references are woven throughout the interiors, from a sculptural lobby fixture inspired by deconstructed palm leaves to a ceramic pool deck mural based on an abstract map of Miami Beach and the landscape work of Roberto Burle Marx. Wellness features like the cold plunge, hot tub, and Technogym fitness center further reflect how buyer priorities have evolved.
Residential development creates momentum, but the long-term success of North Beach will depend on a much broader ecosystem. Continued investment in cultural and civic assets such as the Byron Carlyle Theater, Miami Beach Bandshell and planned 72nd Street Community Complex will be extremely important. The neighborhood will also benefit from better pedestrian connections, streetscape improvements, transportation options and resilient public infrastructure.
Equally important are the everyday businesses that make a neighborhood livable. Residents need restaurants, cafés, wellness concepts, shops and services within walking distance. A premier community should feel complete throughout the day rather than dependent on any single building or attraction.
They are fundamental. Residential buildings bring people into a neighborhood, but restaurants, retail, and public spaces give them reasons to engage with it. They generate foot traffic at different times of day, create gathering places, and allow new development to contribute to the experience of existing residents as well. That thinking influenced our decision to bring Ezio’s to the ground floor of 72 Park and to include 8,500 square feet of retail at PALMA. Public spaces and cultural venues play a similar role on a larger scale. They build identity and create the shared experiences that ultimately support lasting neighborhood value.
North Beach already is one of Miami Beach’s most lifestyle-rich neighborhoods, and that is one of its biggest selling points. It has cultural venues like the Miami Beach Bandshell, locally owned restaurants, a golf course, a tennis center, baseball fields, basketball courts, parks and, of course, the beach. These are not amenities being planned for the future. They are already part of residents’ everyday lives.
What makes North Beach especially compelling is that it still feels like a real community. People live here year-round, know their neighbors and can walk to many of the places they enjoy on a daily basis. That combination of culture, recreation, walkability and community gives North Beach an identity that is distinct from Miami Beach’s more established luxury districts.
North Beach is no longer simply an emerging neighborhood. According to Lefferts Founder and CEO Mendy Chudaitov, it has matured into one of Miami Beach's most compelling luxury residential markets by combining thoughtful development with an authentic sense of place. Rather than creating an entirely new destination, Lefferts has focused on enhancing the neighborhood's existing strengths through projects like 72 Park and PALMA, delivering modern residences while preserving the walkable lifestyle, cultural identity, and community atmosphere that first attracted residents. As vertical construction at PALMA continues and additional investments reshape the area, North Beach appears well positioned to become one of South Florida's premier luxury communities for both full-time residents and international buyers seeking flexibility, lifestyle, and long-term value.
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