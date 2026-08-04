Mendy Chudaitov on North Beach's Luxury Evolution with Lefferts And PALMA

North Beach already functioned as a genuine neighborhood, with locally owned restaurants, distinctive MiMo architecture, the Miami Beach Bandshell and North Shore Park. It offered the kind of walkability that feels familiar to many European and Latin American buyers, where you can step outside and walk to the beach, grab a meal or take care of everyday errands without having to get in a car. It also had a calmer, more residential rhythm and offered greater relative affordability than many of Miami Beach’s more established luxury communities. We did not need to manufacture a sense of place. Our opportunity was to introduce better housing, amenities, and retail in a way that strengthened the character already there.