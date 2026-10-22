Real Estate News

Mr. C Residences Boca Raton Reaches 50 Percent Sold Months After Contract Conversions Began

The 12-story, 133-residence Cipriani-family branded tower in Downtown Boca Raton is drawing buyers from South Florida, New York and Connecticut, with homes from $2.2 million.
Rendering of a 12-story white residential tower with balconies, framed by palm trees
Mr. C Residences Boca Raton in Downtown Boca Raton. Artist's conceptual rendering, subject to change.Binyan Studios
3 min read

At a Glance

  • Mr. C Residences Boca Raton has reached 50 percent sold, months after reservations began converting to contracts.
  • The 12-story tower holds 133 residences and is a branded residence by fourth-generation Cipriani family members Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani.
  • Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors are the developers; Arquitectonica designed the building, with interiors by 1508 London.
  • Current availability includes two- and three-bedroom homes and fourth-floor Garden homes, priced from $2.2 million.

Mr. C Residences Boca Raton has reached 50 percent sold, just months after the project began converting reservations to contracts. The 12-story branded residence in Downtown Boca Raton, created with fourth-generation Cipriani family members Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani, holds 133 private residences.

Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors envisioned the project, and Arquitectonica designed it. Buyers are coming from South Florida and across the U.S., including New York and Connecticut.

What the Developers Say About the Pace of Sales

"Reaching 50 percent sold is a strong validation of the vision we had for this site and for Mr. C in Boca Raton," said Philip Braunstein, managing principal of Wexford Real Estate Investors. "We believed there was appetite for a more boutique, hospitality-led residential experience in Downtown Boca Raton."

"These buyers are working, traveling, dining out and staying active, and they want a home that supports that lifestyle," said Inigo Ardid, co-president of Key International.

Jay Phillip Parker, president of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida, which leads sales, points to a broader shift. Boca Raton is attracting professionals, entrepreneurs and families who see it as more than a seasonal destination.

Rendering of a rooftop pool lined with loungers and umbrellas above the city at dusk
The rooftop pool deck at Mr. C Residences Boca Raton. Artist's conceptual rendering, subject to change.Binyan Studios
Rendering of a marble hammam with a central stone platform and glass-doored steam room
The spa's hammam. Artist's conceptual rendering, subject to change.Binyan Studios

Inside the Residences and Garden Homes

Interiors are by 1508 London, with open kitchens in Mr. C's signature style, floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies. Two- and three-bedroom homes remain available, along with fourth-floor Garden homes with generous outdoor space. Pricing starts at $2.2 million.

Rendering of an open living and dining room with a kitchen island and floor-to-ceiling windows
A great room and open kitchen by 1508 London. Artist's conceptual rendering, subject to change.Binyan Studios
Rendering of a lit pool beside loungers in front of a garden-level residence with wood screens
The fourth-floor pool deck outside the Garden homes. Artist's conceptual rendering, subject to change.Binyan Studios

A Rooftop Mr. C Bar, a Hammam and Bellini at Street Level

Residents will have a private rooftop Mr. C Bar and Lounge, in-residence dining and a holistic spa with a hammam. The rooftop deck adds a panoramic pool, cabanas, an outdoor grill and an open-air cinema. Indoors, a residents' lounge has billiard and card tables and a golf simulator, and Little C's playroom is set aside for children.

At street level, Bellini Restaurant will serve as the development's signature public dining room. Mizner Park and Royal Palm Place are nearby, and a Brightline station connects Downtown Boca Raton to the rest of South Florida and to Orlando.

For more information, visit mrcresidencesbocaraton.com.

Rendering of a bedroom with an upholstered headboard and sliding doors to a balcony
A primary bedroom at Mr. C Residences Boca Raton. Artist's conceptual rendering, subject to change.Binyan Studios
Rendering of a lobby with a marble desk, armchairs and a gold ring chandelier
The lobby at Mr. C Residences Boca Raton. Artist's conceptual rendering, subject to change.Binyan Studios

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