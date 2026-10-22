Mr. C Residences Boca Raton Reaches 50 Percent Sold Months After Contract Conversions Began

At a Glance
Mr. C Residences Boca Raton has reached 50 percent sold, just months after the project began converting reservations to contracts. The 12-story branded residence in Downtown Boca Raton, created with fourth-generation Cipriani family members Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani, holds 133 private residences.
Key International and Wexford Real Estate Investors envisioned the project, and Arquitectonica designed it. Buyers are coming from South Florida and across the U.S., including New York and Connecticut.
"Reaching 50 percent sold is a strong validation of the vision we had for this site and for Mr. C in Boca Raton," said Philip Braunstein, managing principal of Wexford Real Estate Investors. "We believed there was appetite for a more boutique, hospitality-led residential experience in Downtown Boca Raton."
"These buyers are working, traveling, dining out and staying active, and they want a home that supports that lifestyle," said Inigo Ardid, co-president of Key International.
Jay Phillip Parker, president of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida, which leads sales, points to a broader shift. Boca Raton is attracting professionals, entrepreneurs and families who see it as more than a seasonal destination.
Interiors are by 1508 London, with open kitchens in Mr. C's signature style, floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies. Two- and three-bedroom homes remain available, along with fourth-floor Garden homes with generous outdoor space. Pricing starts at $2.2 million.
Residents will have a private rooftop Mr. C Bar and Lounge, in-residence dining and a holistic spa with a hammam. The rooftop deck adds a panoramic pool, cabanas, an outdoor grill and an open-air cinema. Indoors, a residents' lounge has billiard and card tables and a golf simulator, and Little C's playroom is set aside for children.
At street level, Bellini Restaurant will serve as the development's signature public dining room. Mizner Park and Royal Palm Place are nearby, and a Brightline station connects Downtown Boca Raton to the rest of South Florida and to Orlando.
For more information, visit mrcresidencesbocaraton.com.
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