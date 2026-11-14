Romania's One United Properties Invests $43 Million in ORA by Casa Tua

Fortune International Group has named One United Properties, one of Romania's leading residential developers, as a joint venture partner in ORA by Casa Tua, its 77-story tower at 1210 Brickell Avenue. One United Properties is investing $43 million in the project, establishing its Miami presence after announcing its entry into the United States earlier this year.
"Their investment in ORA is a strong endorsement of the project, the continued international appeal of Brickell and the vision we have established for this development," said Edgardo Defortuna, President and CEO of Fortune International Group.
Founded in 2007, One United Properties has developed premium residential, office and mixed-use projects across Romania, with an emphasis on architectural quality, sustainability and community-oriented design. The company is listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has identified the Nashville and Miami metropolitan areas as its first U.S. markets. Fortune cited its record on large-scale, design-driven developments, its financial discipline as a public company and its ties to European buyers.
"Miami is a central focus of our U.S. growth strategy, and ORA by Casa Tua gives us the opportunity to establish our presence in one of the world's most dynamic residential markets," said Victor Căpitanu, co-founder and co-CEO of One United Properties. David Flusberg, Founder of ERA5 and One United Properties' U.S. Managing Partner, pointed to the tower's Brickell location, approved development plans and strong pre-sales.
ORA by Casa Tua will offer 533 fully furnished residences, from studios to four-bedroom homes, designed for easy ownership and rental flexibility. Interiors by Milan-based studio m2atelier include 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, Italian-designed kitchens, imported bath fixtures, smart home technology and views of Brickell, Biscayne Bay and Coconut Grove.
The tower will include four Casa Tua restaurant concepts and an amenity program built around wellness, hospitality and community, anchored by a three-story open-sky garden in the center of Brickell.
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