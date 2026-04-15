Before the Lease: 7 Details to Check Before Renting an Apartment

Some apartments just pull you in. The windows are huge. The city view makes you imagine slow mornings. You start picturing your life there the moment you walk in. That’s the fun of apartment-hunting. It’s exciting. Romantic, too.

But pretty doesn’t always mean practical. A great view won’t fix a bad phone signal. Nice lighting won’t help if building security is weak. The best apartments look good and work for your life. So, check on the right things before signing a lease. Here are seven details to know before you commit to renting an apartment.