What Should You Know Before Buying Land for a High-End Home Project?

Council rules are not a minor detail. They are the detail.

Before you sign anything, check zoning, minimum setbacks, height limits, floor space ratio if relevant, private open space requirements, vegetation rules, heritage constraints, and whether the lot has any restrictions on title. In parts of Australia, design guidelines in estates can be just as annoying as council controls, sometimes worse because they’re picky in very specific ways.

I’ve had clients assume they could build a two-storey home with a detached pavilion, pool house, and oversized garage, only to find the lot had envelope restrictions that killed half the concept. That’s not rare.

Ask for the planning certificate, title documents, deposited plan, and any available sewer and drainage diagrams. Then get someone who actually understands them to review the lot.