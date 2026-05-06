5 Hydraulic Upgrades That Raise the Value of Your Property

If you get a beautiful new kitchen island, your friends will definitely notice it and compliment it.

With that being said, if you’re selling your house, potential buyers will be more interested in things like shower pressure. Fancy finishes won’t hide bad plumbing, so smart sellers are focusing more on what truly affects the value of the property.

It’s absolutely true that square footage and premium finishes have a lot to do with the price you can get for your house. But it’s also true that today’s market rewards homes that function well, not just ones that look pretty in photos.

You won’t see any of these in the listing photos, but they’re extremely important for the price.