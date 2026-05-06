Moving Out in Melbourne? 7 End of Lease Cleaning Mistakes

Each year, Melbourne's Residential Tenancy Bond Authority processes tens of thousands of bond claims. Cleaning disputes consistently rank among the top reasons bonds get withheld — and most of them are entirely preventable.

The stakes are real. For a two-bedroom apartment in the inner suburbs, you're talking about $2,000 to $3,600 sitting in that bond. A two-bedroom in Fitzroy or Richmond could be more. And the reasons it doesn't come back in full? Almost always the same handful of spots.

This isn't about scrubbing a property to showroom condition. It's about knowing which specific areas trip people up every single time — and making sure yours isn't one of those stories.

Here are seven mistakes Melbourne tenants make that cost them their bond.