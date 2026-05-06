Moving Out in Melbourne? 7 End of Lease Cleaning Mistakes

Each year, Melbourne's Residential Tenancy Bond Authority processes tens of thousands of bond claims. Cleaning disputes consistently rank among the top reasons bonds get withheld — and most of them are entirely preventable.
The stakes are real. For a two-bedroom apartment in the inner suburbs, you're talking about $2,000 to $3,600 sitting in that bond. A two-bedroom in Fitzroy or Richmond could be more. And the reasons it doesn't come back in full? Almost always the same handful of spots.
This isn't about scrubbing a property to showroom condition. It's about knowing which specific areas trip people up every single time — and making sure yours isn't one of those stories.
Here are seven mistakes Melbourne tenants make that cost them their bond.
Of all the overlooked spots in a rental kitchen, the rangehood filter causes the most arguments. It accumulates grease gradually — you cook, it absorbs, and after months or years it becomes a solid, discoloured block of baked-on fat that no surface wipe will touch.
What makes it worse is that it's a trust signal. A property manager who checks the rangehood filter immediately understands whether the tenant cleaned properly or just cleaned what they could see.
Fix it: Remove the filter (most slide or pop out), soak it in hot water with dishwasher powder or a degreaser for at least 20 minutes, then scrub with a stiff brush. Let it dry completely before replacing. If it's a mesh type with layers of compacted grease, plan for two soaks. Replacement filters cost around $15–25 at hardware stores if the cleaning genuinely doesn't cut through.
Vacuuming looks thorough. But it doesn't address what property managers are actually assessing: stains, ground-in dirt, odour, and the overall state of the pile.
This catches people out because tenants vacuum carefully, feel they've done a proper job, and then get hit with a professional carpet cleaning invoice from the landlord's preferred contractor — at inflated rates — deducted from the bond.
Victorian tenancy law doesn't require professional steam cleaning unless it was professionally cleaned at the start of the tenancy and documented in your condition report. But pet odours, wine stains, food marks, or areas that look matted and worn — those need professional treatment regardless of what the law technically requires.
Fix it: Pull out your original condition report first. If carpet is noted as "professionally cleaned" at entry, match that standard. For visible stains, hire a portable carpet cleaner (Bunnings rents them) or book a steam clean — typically $80–180 for a two-bedroom unit, which is far less than a disputed bond deduction.
Hard water deposits on shower glass and calcium buildup around tile grout are almost always worse than tenants realise — until they actually try to clean them properly.
The problem is that these deposits build gradually. You stop noticing because you see them every day. Then under different lighting, or when a property manager shines a torch across the glass, it looks like the bathroom was never cleaned at all.
Standard bathroom spray doesn't dissolve calcium. You need something acidic — white vinegar, CLR, or a dedicated limescale remover — applied with time, not just a spray-and-wipe.
At this point, if you're a few weeks from your move date and realise the full scope of what's needed — kitchen, bathrooms, carpets, oven — it's worth being honest with yourself. Many Melbourne tenants book professional end of lease cleaners in Melbourne who work through the full property systematically, rather than risk a bond dispute over areas they didn't get right under pressure.
Fix it: Spray shower glass with undiluted white vinegar, leave it for 15–20 minutes, then scrub with a non-scratch scourer. For tile grout, a paste of bicarb soda and vinegar applied with an old toothbrush works well. Heavy calcium deposits that have been building for years may need a commercial limescale remover and multiple rounds.
There's a pattern here. Tenants clean the inside of the oven door, the racks, the visible walls — then a property manager pulls out the oven and finds baked-on grease underneath, or checks the roof of the cavity and finds carbonised residue that was never touched.
The oven is one of the most consistently flagged items in bond dispute documentation. Not because tenants are negligent, but because ovens have parts people don't think to clean: the bottom element cavity, the gap between the door panes on many models (yes, many oven doors pull apart for cleaning), the rubber door seal, and the drip tray beneath the stovetop.
Fix it: Remove all racks and soak them separately. Apply oven cleaner to the cavity walls and ceiling — wear gloves and ventilate properly — and leave it for the recommended dwell time before wiping. Check the door hinges for grease. If the stovetop has ring burners, remove them and clean the surface underneath. For pyrolytic ovens, run the self-clean cycle a week before you leave so residue can be wiped away afterwards, not on moving day.
Windows get wiped. Most people get to that. But the channels that windows slide in — window tracks — are places where years of dead insects, grime, sand, and moisture compress into a layer that looks genuinely neglected when someone examines closely.
The same logic applies to venetian blinds and vertical slats. Running a damp cloth across the face of each slat doesn't address the horizontal dust-collecting surfaces, or the buildup at the slat clips.
These are the kinds of things property managers photograph when they want documentation for a claim. Quick to check, easy to photograph, hard to argue against.
Fix it: For window tracks, loosen debris with an old toothbrush, vacuum it out, then wipe with a damp cloth. For venetian blinds, wear cotton gloves dampened with a diluted vinegar solution and run your fingers along each slat — both sides. Vertical blind slats usually wipe clean with damp microfibre, but check the tops specifically.
Paint scuffs, marks from furniture edges, sticky residue left by picture hooks, small scratches around light switches — individually they look minor. Across a whole property, they suggest a level of wear that goes beyond what's considered reasonable.
"Fair wear and tear" is a real legal concept under Victorian tenancy law. A small scuff on a skirting board after three years of tenancy — that's fair wear and tear. A shoulder-height mark running along the hallway wall, or clusters of marks at furniture placement points — those are harder to argue.
Fix it: A melamine foam sponge (sold as Magic Eraser) removes most scuffs and surface marks from painted walls without affecting the finish, provided you use minimal pressure. Test on a hidden spot first. For adhesive residue from tape or hooks, apply a small amount of eucalyptus oil with a cloth. If there's actual paint damage or a gouge, be upfront with your property manager before the inspection — it's better than having them discover it.
This one underpins everything else.
The condition report you signed when you moved in is the legal baseline for your tenancy. Every item it records — the state of the carpet, the oven, the walls, the windows — defines what "restored to original condition" actually means for your specific property.
Tenants who skip this step sometimes spend time cleaning things that were already noted as damaged at entry. Or they leave things that weren't noted as worn, which become easy deductions. The property manager compares the exit inspection to the entry report. That's the whole process.
Fix it: Locate your signed copy of the entry condition report before you start cleaning. Go room by room. If something was already noted as stained, worn, or damaged when you moved in, you're not responsible for fixing it — but photograph its current state anyway. For items that weren't noted as problematic at entry, clean them to the standard described or better.
If you can't find your copy, contact your property manager to request one. They're legally required to retain it.
Working through all seven of these areas properly takes a full day for a one-bedroom, and two to three days for a three-bedroom house — assuming you have the right products, the right equipment, and no unexpected issues along the way.
For tenants juggling a move, a new lease, work, and everything else that stacks up at once, the question is really about cost versus certainty. O2O Cleaning offers fixed-price end of lease cleaning across Melbourne from $230, backed by a bond-back guarantee and a free re-clean within 72 hours if anything is flagged at inspection.
Whether you go the DIY route or bring in professionals, the principle stays the same: know what's actually checked, work through it methodically, and document everything with photos when you're done.
Your bond is worth protecting — and it almost always comes down to a handful of things people just didn't know to check.
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