Ken Griffin Luxury Penthouse: Where Does Ken Griffin Live?

The Mamdani tax-day video changed how people talk about 220 Central Park South. He filmed it on April 15, 2026, standing on the sidewalk outside Ken Griffin's $238 million penthouse, and the clip pulled in close to 470,000 views in a week. Suddenly the most expensive home ever sold in America had become a political prop. Griffin called the video "creepy and weird" on CNBC the next day. Then he announced Citadel would expand its Miami headquarters by several hundred thousand square feet, mostly in retaliation. So if you're trying to figure out where Ken Griffin lives in the spring of 2026, this is the moment to ask.
Ken Griffin lives at 220 Central Park South, in a four-floor penthouse he bought in January 2019 for $238 million. That deal still holds the record for the most expensive home ever sold in the United States. The previous record was Michael Dell, who paid $100 million for a One57 unit back in 2014. Nobody's come close since.
The address sits on the south edge of Central Park, between Seventh Avenue and Broadway. People in the industry call this stretch Billionaires' Row. Vornado Realty Trust developed the 79-story building. Robert A.M. Stern Architects designed it. The interiors were done by the late Thierry W. Despont, the Parisian designer who'd handled both the Statue of Liberty restoration and the Ritz Paris before he passed.
Griffin's place runs about 24,000 square feet across the top four floors. The records list 16 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, five balconies, and a private terrace facing north over the park, which is the part that actually matters at that altitude. Closing came in around $9,916 per square foot, give or take, a Manhattan record on its own. The neighbors are who you'd expect at that elevation: Sting, Joe Tsai of the Brooklyn Nets (who paid $190 million for his own unit in the same building), and the estate of Paul Allen.
The building has a private motor court on the back side that connects through to a smaller 18-story Villa component, which lets residents skip the 57th Street paparazzi corridor entirely. For Citadel's London and Hong Kong LPs, the standard route into the city is JFK to 220 CPS in roughly 35 to 45 minutes off-peak. Most of our regulars going to that block run the Midtown Tunnel approach by executive JFK airport car service, since the side-street drop-off setup at the building rewards drivers who already know the route.
The deal itself was first reported back in 2015. Griffin signed the contract while the building was still under construction, and the closing didn't happen until January 2019. He told the Wall Street Journal at the time that the apartment was "a place to stay when he's in town," which got mocked pretty hard by real estate analysts given the price. Fair enough.
So what do you actually get for $238 million? The 220 Central Park South tower is 952 feet of limestone, designed deliberately to push back against the glass-and-steel buildings that had dominated the previous decade of Manhattan supertalls. Stern's whole philosophy on this project was a return to pre-war elegance, and Griffin's penthouse is the clearest expression of it in the building.
The four floors include formal entertaining spaces with double-height ceilings, plus a private library, a screening room, multiple kitchens, staff quarters, and a wellness suite. The terrace facing Central Park gives you what most agents will tell you is the most prized residential view in Manhattan: an unobstructed sightline running from Bow Bridge and Sheep Meadow north through the Reservoir, all the way out to the George Washington Bridge on a clear day.
Building amenities are shared with the rest of the residents and they're not exactly modest. A 70-foot lap pool. Private dining rooms. There's also an athletic club, a spa, and what's probably the most discreet motor court in Manhattan. Residents avoid the paparazzi corridor on 57th Street by entering through a covered drive that runs straight to the main lobby.
The first ten closings at 220 CPS averaged $6,742 per square foot, which beat 432 Park Avenue for most expensive residential building in New York on a price-per-square-foot basis. Griffin's apartment alone came in around $9,916 per square foot. Numbers like that don't really land until you stand at the window and look at the park.
One detail worth flagging, since it's at the heart of the current political fight: for tax purposes, the city of New York values Griffin's penthouse at just $9.4 million. Not $238 million. CNN ran a piece on May 7, 2026, breaking down how the property tax math undertaxes high-end condos and overtaxes renters, which is part of why the pied-à-terre tax even exists. The new tax, jointly announced by Mayor Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul on Tax Day, would apply an annual surcharge on second homes valued over $5 million. It's projected to generate $500 million a year and could affect as many as 13,000 properties.
The 220 CPS penthouse is one of several. Real estate analysts put Griffin's residential portfolio at over $1 billion total, which I used to think was an exaggeration until I actually counted up the properties. He buys the best available in each market, then quietly assembles the parcels next door until the result is something nobody else can match.
The Palm Beach assemblage is the wildest one. Over more than a decade, Griffin pulled together adjacent oceanfront parcels along South Ocean Boulevard now valued together at over $500 million. Hundreds of feet of direct beach frontage. Still under active development as of this spring.
Down in Miami, where Citadel relocated its headquarters from Chicago in 2022, Griffin owns a Star Island place he bought in December 2021 for $75 million (a Miami record at the time). He also has the penthouse at Faena House on Miami Beach, picked up in 2015 for $60 million, which was then a Miami condo record. Most of his North American business travel runs through JFK or Newark Liberty. Newark is honestly the faster move into Manhattan more often than people think, especially during weekday rush hours. The Lincoln Tunnel approach via private Newark airport car service usually clocks 25 to 35 minutes off-peak, regularly beating the JFK route depending on the time of day.
In London, Griffin paid £95 million in 2019 for 3 Carlton Gardens, a Grade I-listed mansion in St James's, basically Buckingham Palace's neighborhood. The original ask had been £125 million, so call it a 24 percent discount on the listing price, which in central London is approximately unheard of. Twenty thousand square feet, with gardens, the gardens being the rare part. He also holds a Chicago condo at 800 North Michigan Avenue (bought in 2017 for $58.75 million, kept after the headquarters move), a Hamptons compound, and a Hawaiian place. His first major New York buy was actually a unit at 820 Fifth Avenue, $40 million in 2009, picked up from socialite Lily Safra.
The real estate makes more sense if you look at where the money comes from. Griffin started Citadel in 1990 at age 22 with $4.6 million in initial assets. He'd been trading from his Harvard dorm room for two years before that, with a satellite dish on the roof for market data and seed money partly from his grandmother. He traded convertible bonds through the 1987 stock market crash as a sophomore and reportedly came out ahead in a moment when most of the pros were getting hammered.
These days Citadel manages roughly $67 billion across five core strategies: fixed income and macro, equities, commodities, credit, and quant. The flagship Wellington fund is one of the most consistently profitable multi-strategy hedge funds ever launched, which I think undersells it slightly. In 2022 alone, the firm returned $16 billion in profits to its investors. That was the largest annual gain any hedge fund had ever booked, full stop.
Citadel Securities, the market-making side, is honestly the bigger contributor to Griffin's net worth at this point. The firm runs a substantial chunk of all U.S. equity trades, the kind of volume most people never think about until they read a 10-K. It was valued at $22 billion in a January 2022 funding round that pulled in Sequoia and Paradigm. Then in 2024, the trading desk posted $9.7 billion in revenue. Company record.
Griffin owns about 85 percent of the hedge fund and 80 percent of Citadel Securities, which is part of why net worth estimates wobble depending on who's doing the math. As of April 2026 the range runs from $48 billion (Bloomberg) up to around $51 billion (Forbes). The gap comes down to whichever firm you trust on private valuations, which is honestly a coin flip on any given week.
He announced the relocation in June 2022, both firms, Chicago to Miami. The reasons he gave were public safety in Chicago and the Florida regulatory and tax setup, which most people in finance read as code for taxes. That decision reshaped the financial map of the Southeast in a way nobody quite predicted at the time, and it's still playing out, especially after the Mamdani video pushed the Miami expansion further. As of early May 2026, Griffin had filed permits in Miami to add several hundred thousand square feet to the Brickell-area headquarters tower. The man does not lose graciously.
His art collection is one of the most significant in private hands, and David Geffen has been the seller on most of the biggest pieces. Back in 2016, Griffin paid roughly $500 million to Geffen for two paintings: Pollock's "Number 17A" and de Kooning's "Interchange." That was one of the largest private art deals on record at the time, though private deals being what they are, you never quite know what's bigger and gone unreported. He also owns Jasper Johns's "False Start," another Geffen pickup, $80 million in 2006. There's a Cezanne too, $60.5 million in 1999, which set the record for an Impressionist work that year.
In November 2021 he paid $43.2 million at Sotheby's for a rare first-edition copy of the U.S. Constitution. The runner-up was ConstitutionDAO, a group of crypto investors who'd pooled around $40 million through a decentralized organization, which is roughly as 2021 a sentence as you can write. That auction got international press for about a week and basically defined the brief crypto-versus-finance culture clash of that era.
Lifetime giving has crossed $2 billion, which sounds like a lot until you remember the net worth situation we just walked through. The biggest single check was $300 million to Harvard's Faculty of Arts and Sciences in April 2023, the largest gift in the university's history. Other major recipients: over $125 million to the University of Chicago, $40 million to NYC's COVID-19 response funds, $50 million to Baptist Health Foundation down in Miami. He pulled it all under one umbrella in September 2023, calling it Griffin Catalyst.
What I'll say honestly: I used to think the Miami move meant Griffin was effectively done with New York. After watching the Mamdani fight play out the past three weeks, that read isn't quite right. He's still pushing forward on the $6 billion Foster + Partners tower at 350 Park Avenue, where he holds a 60 percent stake and Citadel has committed to occupying at least 850,000 square feet when it's built. As he told CNBC's Sara Eisen on May 5, 2026, that project is "probably going ahead." So 220 CPS is still home base for him in NYC, even with Brickell expanding hard underneath it.
What is Ken Griffin's net worth?
Estimates as of April 2026 put it between $48 billion (Bloomberg) and around $51 billion (Forbes). The figure moves with private valuations of Citadel and Citadel Securities.
Where exactly is Ken Griffin's NYC penthouse?
Top four floors of 220 Central Park South, between Seventh Avenue and Broadway in Manhattan. The building anchors Billionaires' Row.
How much did Ken Griffin pay for his penthouse?
$238 million, January 2019. Still the most expensive U.S. residential sale on record.
How big is the 220 Central Park South penthouse?
Roughly 24,000 square feet across four floors. 16 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, five balconies, plus a private Central Park terrace.
Who designed 220 Central Park South?
Robert A.M. Stern Architects, with interiors by Thierry W. Despont. Vornado Realty Trust developed it.
Where is Ken Griffin originally from?
Daytona Beach, Florida, born 1968. Raised in Boca Raton. Harvard '89, economics.
When did Ken Griffin found Citadel?
1990, age 22, with $4.6 million in initial assets. Citadel now manages roughly $67 billion.
Why did Ken Griffin move Citadel to Miami?
He announced the relocation in June 2022, citing Chicago public safety concerns and Florida's regulatory and tax setup.
Does Ken Griffin still own real estate in Chicago?
Yes. His condo at 800 North Michigan Avenue, bought in 2017 for $58.75 million, stayed in the portfolio after the headquarters move.
What is the value of Ken Griffin's real estate portfolio?
Real estate analysts estimate over $1 billion total, spanning New York, Palm Beach, Miami, London, Chicago, the Hamptons, and Hawaii.
Who are Ken Griffin's neighbors at 220 Central Park South?
Sting, Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, the estate of Paul Allen, and several other Wall Street and tech figures.
Is Ken Griffin married?
He was married to Anne Dias from 2003 to 2014. The couple has three children. He has not publicly remarried.
What is Citadel Securities?
A market-making firm Griffin founded in the early 2000s. It executes a substantial portion of all U.S. equity trading volume and was valued at $22 billion in a 2022 funding round.
What art does Ken Griffin own?
Works by Pollock, de Kooning, Jasper Johns, Cezanne, and Jean-Michel Basquiat, plus a rare first-edition copy of the U.S. Constitution.
Has Ken Griffin donated to charity?
Over $2 billion lifetime. Largest single gift: $300 million to Harvard, April 2023. Other major recipients include the University of Chicago, the Art Institute of Chicago, and Baptist Health Miami.
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