Ken Griffin lives at 220 Central Park South, in a four-floor penthouse he bought in January 2019 for $238 million. That deal still holds the record for the most expensive home ever sold in the United States. The previous record was Michael Dell, who paid $100 million for a One57 unit back in 2014. Nobody's come close since.

The address sits on the south edge of Central Park, between Seventh Avenue and Broadway. People in the industry call this stretch Billionaires' Row. Vornado Realty Trust developed the 79-story building. Robert A.M. Stern Architects designed it. The interiors were done by the late Thierry W. Despont, the Parisian designer who'd handled both the Statue of Liberty restoration and the Ritz Paris before he passed.

Griffin's place runs about 24,000 square feet across the top four floors. The records list 16 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, five balconies, and a private terrace facing north over the park, which is the part that actually matters at that altitude. Closing came in around $9,916 per square foot, give or take, a Manhattan record on its own. The neighbors are who you'd expect at that elevation: Sting, Joe Tsai of the Brooklyn Nets (who paid $190 million for his own unit in the same building), and the estate of Paul Allen.

The building has a private motor court on the back side that connects through to a smaller 18-story Villa component, which lets residents skip the 57th Street paparazzi corridor entirely. For Citadel's London and Hong Kong LPs, the standard route into the city is JFK to 220 CPS in roughly 35 to 45 minutes off-peak. Most of our regulars going to that block run the Midtown Tunnel approach by executive JFK airport car service, since the side-street drop-off setup at the building rewards drivers who already know the route.

The deal itself was first reported back in 2015. Griffin signed the contract while the building was still under construction, and the closing didn't happen until January 2019. He told the Wall Street Journal at the time that the apartment was "a place to stay when he's in town," which got mocked pretty hard by real estate analysts given the price. Fair enough.