Custom Home vs Spec Home in 2026: An Honest Guide to a Decision Most Buyers Get Wrong

A spec home, short for speculative home, is built by a developer or builder before a buyer is involved. The builder picks the lot, the floor plan, the finishes, and the timeline. By the time you see the house, most of the major decisions have already been made for you. The home goes on the market like any resale property, except it is brand new.

Spec homes are a meaningful part of the new construction market. The inventory of completed spec homes for sale rose to roughly 128,000 by the end of 2025, near the highest level recorded since 2009. Completed spec homes now account for roughly a quarter of all new home inventory, with most of the rest still under construction at the time of sale.

The appeal is real. You walk through the finished house. You see exactly what you are buying. You move in within weeks instead of waiting a year or more. The financing is straightforward because lenders treat a finished spec home like any other completed property. There are no construction draws, no progress payments, no surprises mid-build.

The trade-offs are also real, and most spec home marketing is careful not to mention them. The lot, the layout, the orientation, and the finishes are all the builder's choices. Your ability to change anything substantial after construction starts is usually limited to paint colors and a handful of cosmetic selections. If the kitchen faces north and you wanted south light, that is the kitchen you are buying.