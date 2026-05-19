Best Neighborhoods in Edmonton to Find Luxury Homes

Edmonton's luxury market sits in a small handful of neighborhoods that almost everyone in the city can name. The high end runs from heritage districts west of downtown to modern estate developments in the southwest, with a mid-tier of established river-valley enclaves between the two. A buyer working a $1.5 million to $5 million budget should expect to look at six communities and probably make an offer in two of them. The 2025 market saw luxury home prices climbing 8% to 12% year-over-year, which makes the high end one of the strongest segments in the Edmonton market.

The neighborhoods below cover the bulk of luxury inventory in the city. Each one trades on a different strength: heritage character, new construction, river-valley access, golf-club proximity, or location near the university and old Strathcona.