Best Neighborhoods in Edmonton to Find Luxury Homes

Edmonton's luxury market sits in a small handful of neighborhoods that almost everyone in the city can name. The high end runs from heritage districts west of downtown to modern estate developments in the southwest, with a mid-tier of established river-valley enclaves between the two. A buyer working a $1.5 million to $5 million budget should expect to look at six communities and probably make an offer in two of them. The 2025 market saw luxury home prices climbing 8% to 12% year-over-year, which makes the high end one of the strongest segments in the Edmonton market.
The neighborhoods below cover the bulk of luxury inventory in the city. Each one trades on a different strength: heritage character, new construction, river-valley access, golf-club proximity, or location near the university and old Strathcona.
Glenora is the city's oldest luxury neighborhood and the only one with the kind of mature streetscape that takes a century to grow. It was developed beginning in 1906 by James Carruthers, who set a $3,500 minimum build requirement to keep the housing stock high-end from the start. The neighborhood holds Edmonton's largest concentration of designated heritage homes, and roughly twenty current residences are formally designated Edmonton Heritage Resources. Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival, Arts and Crafts, and Georgian homes from the 1910s through the 1930s define the historic core.
Pricing in Glenora ranges from $1.6 million to $3.2 million for established detached homes, with heritage properties and new luxury infills pushing the upper end higher. Single-family homes in the $600,000s and $700,000s exist on the perimeter, but the inner streets around Alexander Circle and the former Lieutenant Governor's residence sit firmly in seven figures.
Windermere is the modern counterweight to Glenora. Located in the city's southwest corner along the North Saskatchewan River, it is the place where Edmonton builds new estate homes at scale. Average pricing runs $2.3 million to $4.5 million, with riverfront sales pushing past $5 million, and the most extravagant residences clearing $8 million. The architectural language is contemporary, the lots are large, and the streetscape is designed for the cars and amenities a luxury household actually uses.
Buyers in Windermere typically want new construction, attached private amenities, and the option to customize finishes. Most of the inventory turns over while still under construction or within the first three years of completion.
Crestwood sits along the river directly west of downtown and is the third member of the city's traditional luxury triangle. Average prices run $1.5 million to $3.8 million. The neighborhood mixes original 1950s and 1960s homes with modern infills that command the higher end of the range. Demand for the infills consistently outpaces supply.
The premium in Crestwood comes from river-valley views and a short commute to the downtown core. Buyers who want established trees and larger lots without going as historic as Glenora end up here.
A serious luxury search starts on the listing platforms. Buyers in the $1.5 million to $5 million range typically want to see all active inventory, including pocket listings, before booking showings. A standard search of edmonton mls listings returns active properties across every price band, which lets a buyer narrow by neighborhood, lot size, and square footage in a single session. Most luxury buyers screen 30 to 60 active listings before driving any of them, and the filtering work happens before a realtor calendar gets opened.
Westbrook Estates is built around the Derrick Golf and Winter Club, a private club founded in 1957 that has hosted the Canadian Open twice. The neighborhood appeals to families that want full-service golf, tennis, curling, and aquatics within walking distance of home. The membership and the housing stock both skew toward established Edmonton wealth.
Pricing in Westbrook runs in the same range as Glenora and Crestwood, though inventory is thinner because turnover is low. A house comes up for sale every few months at most.
Westmount and Garneau are the value plays inside the luxury tier. Both communities offer character architecture, mature lots, and proximity to downtown (Westmount) or to the University of Alberta North Campus and old Strathcona (Garneau). Pricing is meaningfully softer than Glenora, with luxury inventory generally in the $900,000 to $1.8 million range.
The architectural mix includes restored character homes, mid-century rebuilds, and selective modern infills. Garneau in particular benefits from being within walking distance of the university, the Old Strathcona business district, and the Whyte Avenue retail strip.
The 2025 numbers map roughly as follows: entry-luxury ($900,000 to $1.5 million) covers the established perimeter of Westmount and Garneau and select Glenora properties. Mid-luxury ($1.5 million to $3 million) covers the bulk of Glenora and Crestwood. Upper-luxury ($3 million to $5 million) covers Windermere and the upper end of Crestwood and Westbrook. Trophy-tier (above $5 million) is almost exclusively Windermere riverfront, with rare exceptions in Glenora.
Year-over-year appreciation in 2025 ran 8% to 12% across the luxury segment, which is well above the city-wide average. The pace was strongest in Windermere new construction and slowest in lower-end Glenora properties.
Three factors drive luxury demand in Edmonton. The first is energy-sector wealth, which generates household incomes that can absorb $3 million home purchases without needing high mortgage leverage. The second is the North Saskatchewan River valley parks system, which delivers more than 7,300 hectares of urban parkland through the city and gives river-adjacent neighborhoods a permanent amenity that cannot be replicated. The third is heritage scarcity. Glenora's protected heritage status caps how many of those homes will ever exist, and the supply constraint supports the price.
Buyer profiles split into two main groups. Established Edmonton families tend to prefer Glenora, Crestwood, or Westbrook. New-money buyers and out-of-city transfers tend to gravitate toward Windermere for the modern construction and the lower learning curve on neighborhood character.
Edmonton's luxury tier is small, well-defined, and surprisingly accessible relative to Vancouver or Toronto for the same dollar. Glenora and Crestwood reward buyers who want heritage and river-valley access. Windermere rewards those who want new construction and amenity scale. Westbrook works for golf-club families. Westmount and Garneau anchor the entry point. The right pick comes down to a household preference for the patina of an established neighborhood over the clean slate of new construction.
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