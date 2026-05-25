Could Your Luxury Second Home Become a Boutique Assisted Living Estate?

For decades, luxury second homes represented aspiration. Oceanfront villas, gated desert retreats, mountain estates, and sprawling suburban residences were purchased as symbols of success, privacy, and lifestyle flexibility. But increasingly, affluent property owners are beginning to ask a more practical question:

What happens to these homes long term?

For some, the answer may lie in one of the fastest-growing sectors in real estate and healthcare: boutique assisted living.

Across states like California, Arizona, Florida, and Texas, a growing number of investors and homeowners are quietly converting large residential properties into high-end assisted living residences designed for seniors seeking personalized care in a more intimate environment. Unlike institutional-style senior housing, these homes often feel exactly like what they once were — luxury residences — just reimagined with care-focused operations.

And in today’s market, that shift may make more sense than ever.