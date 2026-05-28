How buyer's agent commission rebates work in Northern Virginia (2026 Guide)

If you're buying a home in Northern Virginia, there's a good chance your buyer's agent is costing you more than it should. Since the 2024 commission rule changes, buyer's agent fees are negotiated directly between you and your agent in a written agreement, and whether the seller covers that fee is now part of the deal. Most buyers still accept a 2.5% to 3% commission as the default, but a small number of brokerages in the region operate on a fundamentally different model - one where buyers get full representation and a cash rebate at closing.

This guide explains how commission rebates work in Northern Virginia, which buyers they're right for, how the savings are calculated, and what separates a true rebate brokerage from a discount service that cuts corners on representation.