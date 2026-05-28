Maximizing Tax Savings: A Landlord’s Guide to Depreciation Strategies

Bonus depreciation allows you to deduct the full cost of eligible assets within the same year you place them in service. In here, you don't have to spread it across multiple years. For example, if you buy appliances, install new flooring, or make building improvements, you can write off those expenses 100%. Accountants often explain what bonus depreciation is to help clients maximize first-year deductions.

This is one of the most valuable strategies you can try right now. After a major tax legislation was passed in 2025, 100% of bonus depreciation was made permanent. That's why you should use it as a powerful tool. You don't need to worry about a phase-out, and this benefit is here to stay.

Here’s what would qualify for bonus depreciation:

Equipment and appliances such as refrigerators, HVAC units, washers, and dryers.

Building improvements such as upgrades to interiors that don’t extend the structure of the property.

Personal property items, such as items with a useful life of 20 years or less.

The biggest benefit you can get out of this is cash flow. When you front-load your deductions, you will be able to reduce the overall taxable income in a year. This will lower your tax bill right away. Then you can reinvest those savings in more properties or property improvements.