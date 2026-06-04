Why the Ultra-Wealthy Are Buying Estates in a Part of Italy Most Americans Have Never Heard Of

Further south, in the mountains above Rieti near the Umbrian border, the village of Labro represents a different kind of proposition entirely. One of the most beautifully preserved medieval borghi in central Italy, Labro has been inhabited continuously for over a millennium, and at its center stands the Castello Nobili Vitelleschi, a fortified noble residence still occupied by the same family that has lived there since the tenth century. The rooms are furnished with objects, paintings, and furniture passed down through generations. The family archive, intact from around the year 1000, documents the property's history in unbroken continuity. This is not a property that can be acquired. It can only be approached as a reference point, a benchmark for what centuries of accumulated domestic culture actually looks like when it hasn't been curated for consumption.