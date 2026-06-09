What Hotel Development Taught Me About Building a Better Home

I spent 10 years developing hotels in South Florida before I moved into luxury condos, and I expected the switch to mean starting over. It didn't. Most of what hospitality taught me wasn't about hotels at all — it was about what a building owes the people inside it, and residential development tends to skip those lessons because it can.
A hotel tells you the truth fast. Every decision about how the building works gets tested immediately by real guests who will tell you, through their behavior and their reviews, exactly what you got wrong. The rooftop that photographs beautifully but is miserable on a windy Tuesday has a one-star review by the weekend. There's nowhere to hide a bad call.
Residential has a long feedback loop. A building can sell out before anyone has lived in it long enough to find its flaws, and by the time problems surface, the developer is usually gone. I didn't want to build that way — so I brought the hotel questions with me. How does a resident actually get from the parking structure to their door? Where do they cross paths with neighbors, and where do they get real privacy? How do deliveries and service staff move through the building without colliding with people who'd rather not be seen? Hotels force you to answer these because the operator lives with the consequences daily. I started treating them as mandatory in residential too.
The same goes for amenities. I've watched hotel amenities fail in real time — the gym on the wrong floor down a service corridor, the pool sized for a brochure photo instead of a July weekend. In a hotel that shows up in the numbers within a quarter. In a condo, an unused amenity just sits on the HOA budget forever, with nothing to force its correction. So, the programming has to be done right before the building is finished.
And some things you simply cannot add later. Service elevators, loading access, back-of-house corridors, the staffing infrastructure behind real hotel-level service — none of it can be retrofitted into a building that wasn't designed for it. You build it in, or you don't have it. Hospitality taught me to decide that on day one.
Get in Touch ASG Development builds residential and mixed-use projects in South Florida, informed by years of hospitality work. Visit ASGDevelopment.com.
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