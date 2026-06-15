What Separates Top-Producing Agents From the Rest of the Industry

The format of that learning has diversified considerably. Podcasts have become a genuinely useful vehicle for agents who are constantly moving between appointments and need content that fits into a commute or a drive between showings. The DFW real estate success podcast, for example, speaks directly to agents operating in the Dallas-Fort Worth market — covering market dynamics, mindset, and the specific tactical questions that agents in that region encounter — and the specificity of that kind of resource matters more than generic motivational content that could apply to any industry. Top producers gravitate toward learning that's directly applicable, not just broadly inspiring.