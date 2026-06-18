Casey Buys Houses: How a Southern California Real Estate Expert Is Changing the Way Homeowners Sell

The Southern California real estate market moves fast. But fast markets don’t always mean smooth transactions. Appraisal gaps, buyer financing contingencies, inspection negotiations, and last-minute deal collapses are more common than most sellers expect — particularly in the Inland Empire, where inventory pressure and economic diversity create a uniquely unpredictable environment.

For homeowners navigating a divorce, settling an estate, managing a distressed property, or simply needing to relocate on a timeline that doesn’t bend, the traditional 60 to 90-day sale process is often the wrong tool entirely.

“What we see constantly are sellers who listed conventionally, went through the whole process, and still ended up having to start over,” TeVault says. “By the time they come to us, they’ve already lost months — sometimes an entire season in a market where timing matters.”