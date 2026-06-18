Real Estate Resources

How to Choose a General Contractor Who Can Actually Deliver

Why experience, communication, and project management matter more than the lowest bid when selecting a contractor for your dream build
two contractors discussing a project
Key questions, red flags and must‑check credentials before you sign with a builder for your next construction or renovation projectphoto provided by contributor
2 min read

Choosing a general contractor is one of the most important decisions in any construction or renovation project. Whether you are planning a commercial build-out, a major renovation, or a custom construction project, the contractor you hire will directly impact budget, timeline, quality, and overall experience. While many contractors can make compelling promises during the bidding process, not all have the systems, experience, and resources necessary to deliver exceptional results.

Start with Relevant Project Experience

One of the first things property owners should evaluate is whether a contractor has experience with projects similar to theirs. A contractor who specializes in residential renovations may not be the best fit for a large commercial project and vice versa. Look for proof that the contractor has successfully completed projects involving:

  • Commensurate building types

  • Comparable budgets

  • Similar construction methods

  • Local permitting and regulatory requirements

Past experience can provide valuable insight into how a general contractor will handle challenges that may arise during your project.

Evaluate Communication and Transparency

Construction projects require countless decisions, updates, and moving parts, so strong communication is a must to prevent misunderstandings that could lead to delays and unexpected costs. During the selection process, pay attention to how the contractor communicates.

Do they:

  • Respond promptly to questions?

  • Provide clear explanations?

  • Offer realistic timelines?

  • Explain potential risks upfront?

  • Present detailed estimates and documentation?

The way a contractor communicates initially is typically indicative of how they will interact with you during the project. Contractors who communicate openly before a project begins are often more likely to maintain that transparency throughout construction.

Look Beyond the Lowest Bid

Many property owners make the mistake of focusing primarily on price when choosing a general contractor, and while staying within your budget is important, the lowest bid is not always the best value. Estimates may be extremely low because of:

  • Missing project scope items

  • Lower-quality materials

  • Insufficient labor resources

  • Unrealistic scheduling assumptions

  • Future change orders that will increase costs

Instead of comparing bids solely based on price, consider what is included in each proposal and whether the contractor has thoroughly assessed and detailed the project requirements.

Verify Licensing, Insurance, and References

A reputable contractor should have no issue providing documentation that confirms they meet all legal and professional requirements. Before signing a contract, you should verify:

  • Business licensing

  • Liability insurance coverage

  • Workers’ compensation insurance

  • Relevant certifications

  • Recent client references

Speaking directly with previous clients or, at the very least, reading online reviews, can reveal information about a contractor’s scheduling, workmanship, professionalism, and problem-solving capabilities.

Assess Project Management Capabilities

Even skilled contractors can struggle if their project management systems are inefficient. Construction success is heavily dependent on coordination between subcontractors, suppliers, inspectors, and stakeholders, so ask potential contractors how they manage:

  • Scheduling

  • Budget tracking

  • Quality control

  • Safety protocols

  • Change orders

  • Progress reporting

Well-organized contractors have established processes that help projects stay on track from start to finish.

Signs of a Reliable Construction Partner

As you consider your options, look for contractors who demonstrate consistency and professionalism throughout the evaluation process. The most successful construction projects are usually led by teams that prioritize planning, accountability, and collaboration from day one.

A contractor’s ability to deliver can be measured by a proven history of completing projects on time, managing challenges effectively, maintaining quality standards, and communicating clearly. Taking the time to thoroughly evaluate all of these factors can help property owners choose a contractor who is prepared to provide outstanding results while minimizing unnecessary risk throughout the construction process.

two contractors discussing a project
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