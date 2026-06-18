How to Choose a General Contractor Who Can Actually Deliver

One of the first things property owners should evaluate is whether a contractor has experience with projects similar to theirs. A contractor who specializes in residential renovations may not be the best fit for a large commercial project and vice versa. Look for proof that the contractor has successfully completed projects involving:

Commensurate building types

Comparable budgets

Similar construction methods

Local permitting and regulatory requirements

Past experience can provide valuable insight into how a general contractor will handle challenges that may arise during your project.