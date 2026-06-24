How Much Does a Fully Staffed Villa Cost? A 2026 Price Guide by Destination

By Haute Retreats Editorial, Miami · Italy

It is one of the most-asked questions in luxury family travel — and one of the hardest to answer succinctly. What does a fully staffed villa actually cost in 2026? The honest answer is that it depends on more variables than most price guides admit. Bedroom count is the starting point, but it is far from the whole story. The destination matters. The season matters. The depth of staffing — which can range from a basic chef-and-housekeeper pair to a full household of eight including dedicated kids' activities — matters most of all.

What follows is a working 2026 price guide for fully staffed villas across the destinations where Haute Retreats' booking volume currently sits — the Caribbean, Italy, Mexico, Costa Rica, and the more selective European addresses. It is meant to be a reference, not a quote: the variables move enough that an enquiry to a concierge is always more accurate than a published number. What it does offer is a credible range for each region, what drives it, and what the staffing package actually looks like at each tier.