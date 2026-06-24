How Much Does a Fully Staffed Villa Cost? A 2026 Price Guide by Destination

By Haute Retreats Editorial, Miami · Italy
It is one of the most-asked questions in luxury family travel — and one of the hardest to answer succinctly. What does a fully staffed villa actually cost in 2026? The honest answer is that it depends on more variables than most price guides admit. Bedroom count is the starting point, but it is far from the whole story. The destination matters. The season matters. The depth of staffing — which can range from a basic chef-and-housekeeper pair to a full household of eight including dedicated kids' activities — matters most of all.
What follows is a working 2026 price guide for fully staffed villas across the destinations where Haute Retreats' booking volume currently sits — the Caribbean, Italy, Mexico, Costa Rica, and the more selective European addresses. It is meant to be a reference, not a quote: the variables move enough that an enquiry to a concierge is always more accurate than a published number. What it does offer is a credible range for each region, what drives it, and what the staffing package actually looks like at each tier.
Before any numbers, the definition. "Fully staffed" is used loosely across the industry, and the gap between two villas advertised at the same description can be meaningful. The standard package on a fully staffed villa within the Haute Retreats portfolio includes:
Private chef — resident or daily-attending, designing menus around the household's week and shopping locally.
Butler or villa manager — running the operational rhythm of the house, managing the dining schedule, coordinating staff.
Daily housekeeping — typically two housekeepers for larger estates, with mid-day turn-downs and end-of-day reset.
Concierge service — arranging boat charters, restaurant reservations, children's activities, transfers and excursions.
Gardener and pool service — typically included in the rental at the high end; sometimes invoiced separately at lower tiers.
Not always included at the standard rate: dedicated security, premium-tier chef (Michelin-trained add-ons), private drivers, in-villa wellness practitioners, kids' nannies, and event-night additional service. These are typically bookable through the concierge at a daily supplement.
These ranges reflect summer 2026 demand, fully staffed standard package, and exclude festive-week premiums (typically 1.8–3x the summer rate at the top tier). Individual villa quotes vary with bedroom count, beachfront position, demand week, and specific guest requirements. For an exact figure, contact the Haute Retreats concierge team.
Entry · 3–4 bedrooms: from $2,000 to $4,500 per night (sleeps 6–8, beachfront or beach-access).
Mid · 5–7 bedrooms: from $4,500 to $10,000 per night (sleeps 10–14, full-service, beachfront).
High · 8–10 bedrooms: from $10,000 to $25,000 per night (sleeps 16–20, full beachfront, deeply staffed).
Flagship · Private islands & resort estates: from $40,000 to $60,000+ per night (Parrot Cay tier, Amanyara compounds).
Festive weeks (Christmas/New Year) typically add 80–150% to the summer rate. Grace Bay and Leeward are the most-requested addresses; Northwest Point's resort estates and Parrot Cay command the premium tier.
The Turks & Caicos band remains the most-quoted reference for the wider private villa rental cost Caribbean question, partly because the island's range is so wide. Grace Bay and Leeward dominate inquiries; the flagship private-island estates at Parrot Cay sit in a category of their own, with festive weeks among the most demanded inventory in the entire Caribbean.
Tuscany, mid · 4–6 bedrooms: from €3,000 to €8,000 per night (Chianti farmhouses, Val d'Orcia estates).
Tuscany, high · 8–12 bedrooms: from €8,000 to €20,000 per night (working estates, fully staffed, beachfront or hilltop).
Lake Como, mid · 6–8 bedrooms: from €5,000 to €15,000 per night (lakefront, fully staffed).
Lake Como, flagship · 10+ bedrooms: from €20,000 to €50,000+ per night (the named historic villas, Tremezzina coast).
Summer months and the Palio di Siena week (early July) command the strongest Tuscan pricing. Lake Como's June–September window is the tightest market in Italy; festive weeks add 60–120%.
Punta Mita, mid · 4–6 bedrooms: from $3,000 to $7,500 per night (oceanfront or ocean-view).
Punta Mita, high · 8–12 bedrooms: from $7,500 to $25,000 per night (full beachfront compounds, fully staffed).
Los Cabos · 6–10 bedrooms: from $5,000 to $20,000 per night (Pedregal, Palmilla, oceanfront).
Festive premium: both Punta Mita and Los Cabos run at 2–3x summer rates over Christmas and New Year, with multi-night minimums.
Punta Mita's compound estates are particularly suited to multigenerational groups of 14–20; Los Cabos handles smaller groups well with a wider range of single-villa options.
Mid · 5–7 bedrooms: from $2,500 to $6,000 per night (Peninsula Papagayo, Manuel Antonio, Santa Teresa).
High · 8–10 bedrooms: from $6,000 to $15,000 per night (oceanfront, deeply staffed estates).
Top tier: $15,000–$30,000+ per night for the flagship Pacific-coast estates with private beach, jungle frontage, full staffing.
Costa Rica's high season runs December through April (dry season). Summer is the value window, with rates often 25–40% below winter peaks. A growing market within Haute Retreats' portfolio.
Summer · 4–6 bedrooms: from $4,000 to $15,000 per night.
Festive · the same villas: $20,000 to $80,000+ per night.
St Barts sits in a category of its own because of its festive-week pricing dynamics, which can reach four times summer levels. The island's flagship Christmas/New Year villas often book 12+ months ahead. For most other windows of the year, St Barts is in line with the upper-Caribbean range above.
Five factors explain the bulk of variance within any of the destination bands above:
Bedroom count, but non-linearly. Going from 6 to 8 bedrooms typically adds 25–40% to the rate; going from 8 to 12 often doubles it, because the staffing and operational footprint scale faster than the bedroom count alone suggests.
Beachfront position. A 6-bedroom villa with direct beach access typically rents at 40–80% above an equivalent inland or beach-view-only villa in the same market.
Staffing depth. The difference between a villa staffed with chef-plus-housekeeper and a villa with a full eight-person household (chef, butler, housekeeping team, concierge, gardener, security) can easily account for 30–50% of the rate.
Festive premium. Christmas, New Year, Easter and regional cultural weeks (Palio di Siena in early July, Andrea Bocelli at Lajatico in late July, F1 weekends in Monaco and Abu Dhabi) all carry meaningful premiums — typically 1.8–3x base.
Demand week timing. A villa quoted at $8,000 per night for the first week of October may quote $14,000 for the last week of July, with no other variable changed.
The most-considered way to navigate these variables is not by browsing — it is by briefing a concierge with the group composition, the date window, and the kind of stay being planned, and letting the team return three to five options matched to the brief. The shortlist is almost always more useful than the search.
Haute Retreats curates more than 2,400 personally vetted estates and mansions for rent across 80+ destinations, with a particular concentration in the Caribbean, Italy, Mexico and Costa Rica markets discussed above. Each property is matched to the specific guest party through the team's bespoke concierge service, which returns tailored selections within 24 hours of an enquiry.
To request a tailored selection with pricing matched to the specific dates, group size and destination, contact the Haute Retreats concierge team at +1 888 279 6444, WhatsApp +1 305 432 1731, or via hauteretreats.com.
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