Smartmove Marbella Earns Third Consecutive Industry Recognition

Smartmove Marbella has been recognized by Luxury Lifestyle Awards as the winner of Best Luxury Real Estate Investment Consultancy in Costa del Sol, Spain for 2026. This distinction marks the company’s third consecutive year receiving the title, following recognitions in 2024 and 2025, and reflects sustained performance within one of Europe’s most internationally competitive property markets.

Established in 2018 and headquartered in Marbella, Spain, Smartmove Marbella operates as a focused real estate investment consultancy serving discerning international buyers. The firm specializes in contemporary, high-end residential assets across the Costa del Sol, including modern villas and premium penthouses, supporting clients who approach property acquisition with clearly defined capital and lifestyle objectives.