Smartmove Marbella Earns Third Consecutive Industry Recognition

Smartmove Marbella has been recognized by Luxury Lifestyle Awards as the winner of Best Luxury Real Estate Investment Consultancy in Costa del Sol, Spain for 2026. This distinction marks the company’s third consecutive year receiving the title, following recognitions in 2024 and 2025, and reflects sustained performance within one of Europe’s most internationally competitive property markets.
Established in 2018 and headquartered in Marbella, Spain, Smartmove Marbella operates as a focused real estate investment consultancy serving discerning international buyers. The firm specializes in contemporary, high-end residential assets across the Costa del Sol, including modern villas and premium penthouses, supporting clients who approach property acquisition with clearly defined capital and lifestyle objectives.
Under the leadership of CEO Steve Brown, SmartMove Marbella has developed a structured advisory model grounded in market intelligence and strategic positioning. Through close collaboration with leading regional developers, the company provides access to current listings, detailed floor plans, and up-to-date pricing insights, enabling investors to evaluate opportunities with clarity in a market characterized by sustained global demand. In addition to acquisition advisory, the firm provides property management and concierge services, ensuring continuity throughout the ownership lifecycle.
As part of the wider SmartMove International Group, the company has expanded its presence through SmartMove Dubai Investments. Dedicated exclusively to Dubai’s most prestigious off-plan developments, the division works directly with leading developers to secure early release access, developer-direct pricing, and VIP access to exclusive off-market opportunities. The portfolio includes luxury apartments, penthouses, and private villas positioned for capital appreciation and long-term asset performance. Through its global investor network spanning the Middle East, Europe, and other international markets, the Group delivers tailored advisory solutions aligned with cross-market investment strategies.
Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, stated: “Smartmove Marbella’s third consecutive recognition reflects the company’s disciplined advisory structure and its consistent alignment with the expectations of international real estate investors. Its strategic focus on investment-led consultancy in the Costa del Sol, combined with measured international expansion, demonstrates sustained positioning within the global luxury property sector.”
To learn more, visit Smartmove Marbella: https://www.smartmovemarbella.com/
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.