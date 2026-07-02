If you ask most New Yorkers what they think makes a landlord successful, their answers typically cluster around the practical: a well-maintained building, fair pricing, and prompt repairs. But while these things matter, they’re truly just table stakes.

The difference between landlords who consistently retain good tenants and those who cycle through turnover after turnover is less tangible and harder to fake. Tenants stay where they feel they’re heard, treated fairly, and respected as people rather than a simple revenue line.

In NYC, Michael Gut has demonstrated this principle across his decades-long career in residential property management. When he enters a rental agreement, he doesn’t maximize short-term value extraction. Instead, he focuses on the longer view. Gut knows that a tenant who trusts their landlord is one who communicates their problems early, takes care of their unit, and, eventually, renews their lease.

There’s economic value in that stability. And it all starts with the way a landlord shows up for their tenants in the ordinary moments, not just the stressful ones.