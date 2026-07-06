The Best House Buying Companies in the UK for 2026, Compared

Selling to a house buying company has become one of the most popular ways to move quickly in the UK. Instead of waiting months for a buyer, dealing with chains that collapse and paying estate agent fees, sellers can get a direct offer and complete in weeks. But the companies in this space are not all the same, and the right one depends on what matters most to you: speed, price, flexibility or peace of mind.

To help you compare, here are six of the best-known UK house buying companies in 2026, and what each one is best for.