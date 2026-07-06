Selling to a house buying company has become one of the most popular ways to move quickly in the UK. Instead of waiting months for a buyer, dealing with chains that collapse and paying estate agent fees, sellers can get a direct offer and complete in weeks. But the companies in this space are not all the same, and the right one depends on what matters most to you: speed, price, flexibility or peace of mind.
To help you compare, here are six of the best-known UK house buying companies in 2026, and what each one is best for.
Topping the list is Springbok Properties, and it earns the spot by doing the most things well. Founded in 2012 and operating nationwide from Manchester, it has helped more than 19,000 homeowners sell and holds several customer-service awards, including being voted number one for customer service in a poll of 14,655 UK businesses.
What sets it apart is choice. Rather than a single take-it-or-leave-it offer, Springbok gives sellers three routes: a direct cash sale at around 80% of market value (typically 7–21 days), a faster cash purchase for urgent situations, and a fixed-price option that markets to its buyer network and can achieve up to 95% of market value. There are no agent fees, and legal, valuation and survey costs are covered. Around 63% of its sales complete within 30 days. For a seller weighing speed against price, having the options laid out clearly is a genuine advantage — which is why it’s our pick for best all-rounder.
One of the most heavily advertised names in the sector, We Buy Any Home is often the first company sellers think of. Its scale and visibility make it a common starting point. As with any quick-sale buyer, it’s worth confirming whether an offer is funded directly or depends on an onward buyer.
Good Move leans on compliance and clear communication, appealing to sellers who want reassurance over the absolute fastest timeline. If a transparent, by-the-book process gives you confidence, it’s a dependable choice.
With both direct-purchase and auction routes, Property Solvers suits sellers who haven’t decided whether speed or final price matters more. The auction option in particular can appeal to those with unusual or higher-value properties.
House Buyer Bureau buys with its own funds and emphasises fast, certain completions. For a seller whose priority is removing the risk of a fall-through, that direct-purchase model is reassuring.
One of the longer-established quick-sale brands, National Homebuyers offers a direct cash purchase and has handled a wide range of situations over the years. A credible option for sellers who value a long track record.
Whichever names you’re weighing up, the same checks separate a strong offer from a weak one:
Proof of funds. A genuine buyer purchases with its own money rather than sourcing an onward investor after you’ve agreed. Ask to see it.
The real percentage. A cash offer sits below full market value in exchange for speed and certainty. Understand the discount and why it’s being applied.
The true timeline. Pin down time to exchange and completion, not just a vague “fast.”
Fees and costs. Check whether legal and survey costs are covered, as this can make a lower headline offer more attractive than it first looks.
Credentials. Membership of a recognised body such as the National Association of Property Buyers and strong independent reviews are good signs of a legitimate operator.
There’s no single “best” house buying company for everyone, because the right choice depends on your priorities. But on speed, flexibility, fee-free service and track record together, Springbok Properties leads the field in 2026, which is why it takes our top spot. Whoever you choose, compare the offers properly and check the buyer is genuine before you commit.
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