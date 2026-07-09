Misha Ezratti's Blueprint for Building Florida Communities That Last

On a warm weekend in Port St. Lucie, the Paseo Greenway at Riverland is already in motion. A family rides bikes side by side while a few golf carts roll past slowly, headed toward the dog park where residents move between shaded seating areas and open green space. Not far away, neighbors gather along walking paths, stopping to chat as they move between fields and park areas that feel less like amenities and more like extensions of their own backyards.
It is the kind of everyday rhythm that rarely shows up on a map, but it defines how life actually unfolds in the Riverland master-planned community thatmany Florida families now call home.
For Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes, moments like this capture the point of the work. His focus has always extended beyond construction itself to what happens after move-in day, how streets, parks, and shared spaces influence the way people live, connect, and settle into a place over time.
Today, he oversees long-term strategy and development across Florida, but the question guiding that work has remained steady: what turns a house into a place that feels like home?
For Misha Ezratti, a home is only the beginning. What defines success is everything that surrounds it, the routines it supports, the connections it enables, and whether daily life feels natural once people arrive.
That perspective was shaped early by growing up around GL Homes, the Florida-based homebuilder founded by his father, Itchko Ezratti. Long before stepping into leadership, he observed how long-range decisions about land planning, design, and amenities ultimately determined how people experienced entire neighborhoods years after they were built.
He later joined the company in 2002 as a construction superintendent, learning the business from the ground up in the field. That experience gave him a working understanding of how each phase of development connects, from initial site preparation through delivery, and how decisions made early can influence how a place functions for decades.
Over time, that foundation broadened into a more complete definition of quality. It is not limited to construction standards or design detail, but includes whether a neighborhood actually works in practice, how people move through it, how often they cross paths, and whether the environment supports the kind of life residents want to build.
That is where, for him, the distinction emerges between building houses and building something that functions as a place to live.
That philosophy is reflected in how projects are planned as full living environments rather than isolated subdivisions. Across Florida, the goal is to place daily needs, recreation, and social connection within the same ecosystem, so routine life naturally unfolds close to home.
In GL Homes' Valencia communities, the focus shifts toward active adult living, where shared clubhouses become the center of daily activity. These spaces support fitness programs, social clubs, classes, and organized events that create structure and routine beyond the home itself. Over time, that consistency turns shared amenities into familiar touchpoints that residents return to regularly.
What develops from that structure is less about individual features and more about patterns of life. People begin to recognize each other through repeated interaction, whether on walking paths, at events, or in shared facilities. Those small, everyday moments accumulate into familiarity, and in many cases, long-term residency.
For Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes, that outcome is what the work is ultimately designed to support: environments where daily life is not just accommodated, but naturally sustained over time.
Building at the scale of Florida's fastest-growing regions requires decisions that take years to fully show their impact. For Misha Ezratti, that has meant prioritizing how a place works over time, not just how quickly it can be delivered.
That approach is reflected in how GL Homes plans communities like Riverland, where infrastructure, amenities, and retail are built into the early stages rather than added after homes are sold. For example, everyday access points like the Riverland Town Center are designed alongside residential neighborhoods so dining, services, and errands are part of the same connected layout from early on.
In Riverland, that same planning shows up in the Paseo Greenway system and large-scale amenities like the Sports & Racquet Club and city parks, which are constructed to function as a complete network rather than standalone features.
That kind of development requires committing capital and infrastructure early, often before the full buildout is complete. It means investing in roads, greenways, and shared spaces upfront so residents move into a finished environment while future phases are still to come.
For Misha Ezratti, the goal is consistency over time, making sure each community still works as intended years after it opens, not just at launch.
For Misha Ezratti, community building extends beyond the neighborhoods GL Homes creates. The same long-term mindset that shapes development also guides how the company engages with the broader needs of the communities where it operates.
Through GL Homes Philanthropy, the focus is on practical support for organizations addressing some of Florida's most pressing challenges, including hunger relief, housing stability, and education. That includes partnerships with groups such as Feeding South Florida, Habitat for Humanity, and local literacy initiatives that aim to strengthen outcomes for families across the state.
In Palm Beach County, volunteers have taken part in the Literacy Coalition's "Read with Me" program at Pine Grove Elementary, where GL Homes team members read one-on-one with students and helped provide books for children to take home. The company has also supported food security efforts through organizations like Feeding South Florida, including hands-on volunteer shifts and donations that help restock local pantries during periods of high need.
Taken together, these efforts reflect a consistent approach described on the company's philanthropy platform as "making a difference where it matters most," combining direct involvement with targeted support for organizations already working in the community.
Rather than separate from development, this work mirrors the same philosophy behind building communities: invest early, stay involved, and focus on long-term outcomes that strengthen the places people live.
Across Florida's fast-growing housing market, scale alone is not what defines lasting impact. For Misha Ezratti, the measure of success is whether a place continues to work for the people who live there long after the first homes are delivered.
That idea runs through how GL Homes approaches planning, from early infrastructure decisions to the way amenities, town centers, and shared spaces are built to support everyday life over time. It is also reflected in how the company thinks about growth, not as a series of projects completed, but as communities that continue to evolve as families put down roots.
In that sense, the focus is not on homes sold in a given moment, but on whether residents choose to stay, build routines, and see a future in the places they live.
For Misha Ezratti, that is the real outcome. Community is not something delivered at closing. It is something that takes shape over years, through consistency, care, and the everyday life that follows long after move-in day.
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