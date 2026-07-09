Misha Ezratti's Blueprint for Building Florida Communities That Last

On a warm weekend in Port St. Lucie, the Paseo Greenway at Riverland is already in motion. A family rides bikes side by side while a few golf carts roll past slowly, headed toward the dog park where residents move between shaded seating areas and open green space. Not far away, neighbors gather along walking paths, stopping to chat as they move between fields and park areas that feel less like amenities and more like extensions of their own backyards.

It is the kind of everyday rhythm that rarely shows up on a map, but it defines how life actually unfolds in the Riverland master-planned community thatmany Florida families now call home.

For Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes, moments like this capture the point of the work. His focus has always extended beyond construction itself to what happens after move-in day, how streets, parks, and shared spaces influence the way people live, connect, and settle into a place over time.

Today, he oversees long-term strategy and development across Florida, but the question guiding that work has remained steady: what turns a house into a place that feels like home?