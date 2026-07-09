Oliver Realty: Tucson's Top-Performing Luxury Brokerage, By the Numbers

Two things stood out when we reviewed the marketing approach behind the sale:

Pricing was built around the intangibles, not the comps. The listing leaned on the ridgetop lot's protected views of the Pusch Ridge Wilderness and the home's contemporary Santa Fe architecture, details a standard square-footage comp doesn't capture at all. The $112/sf spread is the closest we've seen to an actual dollar figure on what that kind of positioning is worth in this submarket.

Access was deliberately narrow. No sign, and every showing required proof of funds. That's the opposite of a maximum-exposure strategy, and it didn't cost the seller on price. If anything, the restricted access appears to have supported it, by keeping the buyer pool limited to people who could actually close.